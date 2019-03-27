Onduparaka Vs SC Villa: Caterpillars seek maiden double over Jogoos

Wednesday March 26

Green Light stadium, Arua 4.30pm

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Onduparaka could complete their first ever double over SC Villa who they host at the Green Light stadium, Arua on Wednesday.

The Caterpillars won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Namboole courtesy of Rashid Toha strike.

The hosts will be favourites going into the game as SC Villa have not won in four games losing the previous two at home to Kirinya and away to KCCA.

Unlike SC Villa, Onduparaka have won two of the previous five games losing just one.

Last season, the Jogoos became the first side to beat Onduparaka at home and that will also add a lot of meaning to the game on the day.

Pius Wanji and Bashir Mutanda will be vital to the Jogoos attack as they seek to open a sizeable gap between them and the relegation zone.