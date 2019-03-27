URA ends winless run against Express

URA 1-0 Express

Dickson Ronald Kigongo scored the winner as URA won 1-0 against Express to end a seven-match winless streak against the Red Eagles.

In a closely contested game on a chilly afternoon at Mandela National stadium, Namboole, both sides created and wasted numerous goal scoring opportunities.

The chief culprits for the visitors were Michael Birungi, Ibrahim Kayiwa and Tony Odur who missed chances despite running through on goal.

At the other end, Joachim Ojera and Mathew Tayo Odong were also culprits although much credit should go to Express FC goalie Tony Kyamera for making good saves.

Shafik Kagimu also shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat while Siraje Sentamu was denied the cross bar.

In the second half, both coaches made changes with Charles Ssempa replacing Tayo and he also missed a clear cut opportunity with the keeper beaten.

He skied his effort over the bar despite making a connection off Kigongo cross from the right.

Peter Lwasa and Steven Muguchi also came on while George Ssimwogerere withdrew Kayiwa for Frank Tumwesigye and later Brian Umony and Ocholit also came on.

The game appeared to be headed for a goalless draw until Kigongo calmly slotted home after Kyamera and John Revita combined clearance fell on his right foot.

URA moved to third on the log with 42 points while Express stay 11th with 29 points