Vipers 2-0 Maroons: The Venoms keep eye on title defence

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Wednesday Results):

Vipers 2-0 Maroons

Maroons Kirinya-Jinja S.S 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Onduparaka 2-1 SC Villa

Vipers Sports Club registered a routine home victory, out-muscling visiting Maroons 2-0 during a Uganda Premier League (UPL) contest at the St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday.

A goal in each half by Tom Masiko (penalty) and stand-in captain Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula earned Michael Ouma’s coached side the maximum points on the evening.

It was a game of possessive display from the two sides with several scoring opportunities created, missed and only two converted.

Maroons even missed a late penalty by former Uganda U-17 player, Pius ‘TZ’ Obuya.

As early as the third minute, Maroons’ goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol had a save from Vipers’ forward Dan ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma.

On eight minutes, Steven Mukwala missed contact with an inviting cross from the right by Innocent Wafula.

Mukwala was once the culprit when he arrived late at the back post off an early cross by roving right back Ibrahim Kiyemba after 12 minutes.

Sserunkuma headed out after yet another cross from the right wing by Wafula on the quarter hour mark.

Two minutes later, Mukwala was yet the guilty party with another missed from close range after Wafula’s cut back.

Maroons’ goalkeeper Akol fluffed the ball into his face but Sserunkuma did not capitalize on the opportunity as the ball hit onto the diminutive forward’s head for a goal kick.

Maroons’ first real threat at the home team’s goal arrived after 30 minutes when former Uganda U17 left winger Pius Obuya hitting a first time shot off target from Bronson Nsubuga’s delivery on the left.

Nsubuga was booked moments later for a late tackle from behind onto roving left back Aziz Kayondo.

Three minutes later, Nsubuga was again involved with Maroons’ first shot on target well collected by goalkeeper Derrick Ochan.

After 35 minutes, Sserunkuma had a weak shot on target easily picked by Akol in Maroons’ goal.

The home team were rewarded with a penalty when referee Ronald Madanda pointed to the spot as Kayondo easily fell to the ground with a slight push by defender Martin Mpuuga.

Maroons’ captain Slyvester Okello was booked in the process of bitter protestation for the awarded penalty.

On 40 minutes, Tom Masiko calmly converted the resultant kick from the penalty spot sending goalie Akol the wrong way as he kicked the ball to the goalkeeper’s left.

Out of anger, a section of fans in the visiting team terrace threw water bottles and other objects onto the field of play.

Upon restart, Maroons kicked off brightly. Midfielder Ronald Orombi tapped high of the goal two minutes into the second stanza.

The visitors’ team left back Brian Majwega became the second player to be cautioned following a malicious tackle onto striker Mukwala.

Maroons called for the first change of the evening when Seif Batte replaced the largely ineffective burly forward Alex Wogalo.

Sserunkuma had a shot inside the goal area tamed by goalkeeper Akol on 55 minutes.

Pius Obuya had a weak shot from 30 yards well dealt with by Vipers shot stopper Ochan.

It was Maroons again on the hour mark when Batte tested from distance with a left footed shot from 35 yards sailing out.

Uganda Cranes international Moses Waiswa, fresh from AFCON 2019 qualification duties away to Tanzania was introduced after 67 minutes, coming in for the goal scorer, Tom Masiko.

Maroons’ clear cut goal scoring chance arrived on 69 minutes when Ronald Orombi’s shot inside the goal area missed target by inches.

Vipers’ forward Mukwala missed a turn and shot opportunity from the edge of the goal area with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Team skipper on the day, Brian Nkuubi calmly finished off Ibrahim Kiyemba’s long ball from the back for the second goal on 76 minutes.

Maroons rested dread-locked Nsubuga for former Uganda U-17 team captain Emmanuel Olinga with 12 minutes to play.

With ten minutes to the death of the match, Duncan Sseninde, upon request of the fans was introduced for the hard working striker Sserunkuma.

Maroons’ final change arrived on 83 minutes with the introduction of pacy winger Dan Wagaluka for Felix Okot.

Defender Henry Katongole had a shot blocked from Olinga

Former Police FC midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka was the final change for the home side as he took over Ibrahim Tembo’s slot.

Inside the final three minutes of the game, defender Martin Mpuuga found himself in an unfamiliar position, laying the ball for veteran Wagaluka who shot over the bar from close range.

Maroons were rewarded with a penalty in the 88th minute following a handball by defender Kiyemba.

Obuya, a former student at St Mary’s School, Kitende placed the ball outside despite the goalkeeper Ochan having dived the wrong way.

Vipers’ right back Kiyemba was named the Pilsner man of the match, a reward he turned down for teammate Nkuubi.

This was Vipers’ 13th win of the season in 24 matches, keeping them within chase of the leaders KCCA who won 2-0 against Kirinya-Jinja S.S at the Mighty Arena.

In the other match played on Wednesday, Onduparaka edged Sports Club Villa 2-1 away at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

KCCA leads the 16 team standings with 52 points, four ahead of Vipers.

Team Line ups:

Vipers XI: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Aziz Kayondo, Henry Katongole, Halid Lwaliwa, Ibrahim Tembo (77’ Rahamat Ssenfuka), Innocent Wafula, Tom Masiko (67’ Moses Waiswa), Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Steven Mukwala, Dan Sserunkuma (80’ Duncan Sseninde)

Subs Not Used: Mutwalibu Mugolofa (G.K), Joseph Janjali, Abraham Ndugwa, Hamis Diego Kizza

Head coach: Michael Nam Ouma

Maroons XI: Emmanuel Akol (G.K), Eddie Kapampa, Brian Mawjega, Silvester Okello (Captain), Martin Mpuuga, Ronald Orombi, Felix Okot (82’ Dan Wagaluka), Pius Obuya, Alex Wogalo (52’ Seif Batte), Solomon Walusimbi, Branson Nsubuga (78’ Emmanuel Olinga)

Subs Not Used: Ashadu Bugembe (G.K), Yahaya Luuti, Samson Mutyaba, Ronald Kikonyogo

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ronald Madanda

Ronald Madanda 1 st Assistant Referee: Musa Ngobi Balikoowa

Musa Ngobi Balikoowa 2 nd Assistant Referee: Ronald Mwesigwa

Ronald Mwesigwa Fourth Official: Siraji Mpyangu

Siraji Mpyangu Commissioner: Amin Bbosa

Reactions:

We were tormented in the opening minutes of the game but recovered well in the final moments of the game. There were some controversial decisions in the game. We missed the services of our top scorer Rashid Agua but we would have done better if Pius Obuya had scored that missed penalty. In football, possession alone does not win games. Robert Ssekweyama, Maroons Head Coach