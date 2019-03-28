Football

Boston High School edge Jovens to win 2019 Entebbe Zone football championship

by David Isabirye
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Boston High School players, students and teachers celebrate with their trophy (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Entebbe Zone Football Championship:

  • Boston High School 2-1 Jovens High School

Boston High School, Mpala defeated Jovane High School 2-1 in the final of the 2019 Entebbe Zone football championship played at Kisubi Technical Play ground on Thursday.

Julius Nishaba and Raymond Lusagi scored the two goals that inspired Boston to victory in a low key final watched by a small crowd.

Bashir Sserwaniko had levelled matters for Jovens High after Nishaba’s opener.

As the match seemed destined for extra time with two minutes left in the normal time frame, Lusagi has other ideas altogether.

A long range low drive spurred the Mpala based school with a late minute gasp winner.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Boston High School goalkeeper Christopher Ochaya with a drop kick during restart of play in the finals (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

The final had been pushed ahead by a day following complaints that had to be resolved first.

Boston High School had initially lost 2-0 in the semi-finals to St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) but SMACK was disqualified after fielding an over aged player (three months above the mandatory 20 years marks).


This was a great victory attributed to teamwork. I thank the players and our coaches, not forgetting the school administration and teachers for supporting us. We are now focused for the district qualifiers as we earn a return for the nationals.

Ruben P. Wadde, Boston High School Captain
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Boston High School captain Ruben P. Wadde with the trophy (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

Losing finalists Jovens High and champions Boston High School will represent the Entebbe Zone at the Wakiso district football qualifiers where the best five schools will make the grade for the nationals.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Boston High School students celebrates moments after the final whistle. (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

This has been Boston High School’s 8th trophy, five times in row following earlier successes in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and now 2019.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Taggy Girls girls football captain received from guest of Honour Tadeo Kamoga (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Tanda based Taggy High School won the girls’ football trophy after out-smarting Kisubi Mapeera in the finals 1-0.

Keneddy Secondary School won the netball event after triumphing 29-07 over Entebbe Parents.

Merryland Kiggungu won the volleyball title after defeating Merryland Katabi.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Boston High School players celebrate with their trophy from the chief guest, Tadeo Kamoga (PHOTO: David Isabirye)
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports SMACK Team that had been disqualified despite having won the semi-final 2-0 over Boston High School (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

