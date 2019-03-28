Boston High School edge Jovens to win 2019 Entebbe Zone football championship

2019 Entebbe Zone Football Championship:

Boston High School 2-1 Jovens High School

Boston High School, Mpala defeated Jovane High School 2-1 in the final of the 2019 Entebbe Zone football championship played at Kisubi Technical Play ground on Thursday.

Julius Nishaba and Raymond Lusagi scored the two goals that inspired Boston to victory in a low key final watched by a small crowd.

Bashir Sserwaniko had levelled matters for Jovens High after Nishaba’s opener.

As the match seemed destined for extra time with two minutes left in the normal time frame, Lusagi has other ideas altogether.

A long range low drive spurred the Mpala based school with a late minute gasp winner.

The final had been pushed ahead by a day following complaints that had to be resolved first.

Boston High School had initially lost 2-0 in the semi-finals to St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) but SMACK was disqualified after fielding an over aged player (three months above the mandatory 20 years marks).



This was a great victory attributed to teamwork. I thank the players and our coaches, not forgetting the school administration and teachers for supporting us. We are now focused for the district qualifiers as we earn a return for the nationals. Ruben P. Wadde, Boston High School Captain

Losing finalists Jovens High and champions Boston High School will represent the Entebbe Zone at the Wakiso district football qualifiers where the best five schools will make the grade for the nationals.

This has been Boston High School’s 8th trophy, five times in row following earlier successes in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and now 2019.

Meanwhile, Tanda based Taggy High School won the girls’ football trophy after out-smarting Kisubi Mapeera in the finals 1-0.

Keneddy Secondary School won the netball event after triumphing 29-07 over Entebbe Parents.

Merryland Kiggungu won the volleyball title after defeating Merryland Katabi.