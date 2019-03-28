Buganda Province lines up on fire forwards Balinya, Mutanda and Ssentongo in FUFA Drum title defence

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Juma Balinya (left) in action during Uganda Cranes regional tour match against Kampala Select (Photo: John Batanudde)

Buganda Province head coach Alex Isabirye will have a healthy selection headache when he names the starting eleven that will battle Lango on Saturday when the 2019 FUFA Drum tourney kicks off.



Two of the current Uganda Premier League sharp forwards; Juma Balinya (Police) and Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa) are part of the provisional pool of players.



The pair has scored 29 goals in between themselves with Balinya having a lion’s share with 16.



Add to veteran Robert ‘Mwenda’ Ssentongo, now with FUFA Big league side Kyetume, Maroons’ Solomon Walusimbi, Dan Birikwalira (Bright Stars), Shafik Kagimu (URA), Viane Ssekajugo (Onduparaka) and the Tooro United duo of Allan Kayiwa and Baker Buyala, Buganda is the team to beat.



Other Buganda players include BUL goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Onduparaka’s Nicholas Ssebwato, Brian Majwega (Maroons), Saidi Kyeyune (URA) and Free Stars’ Ivan Sserubiri among others.



The defending champions who pocketed Shs 32M as prize money will open up their title defence at home against David Obua’s coached Lango at the Mukono Bishops S.S play ground this Saturday.



The Prime minister of Buganda Kingdom, Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga is the confirmed chief guest.



The other group B match will come on Sunday when Ankole hosts Sebei at the Kyamate play ground in Ntungamo.



Buganda Province Provisional Team:



Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka), Hannington Sebwalunyo (BUL FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Tooro United), Ronald Dickson Kigongo (URA FC), Dan Birikwalira (Bright Stars), Enock Walusimbi (Bright Stars), Viane Sekajugo (Onduparaka), Said Kyeyune (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United), Shafik Kagimu (URA FC), Brian Majwega (Maroons FC), Musa Magulu (Kyetume FC), Robert Sentongo (Kyetume FC), Solomon Walusimbi (Maroons FC), Baker Buyala (Tooro United), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa), Ezra Kaye (Busula SC), Ivan Serubiri (Free Stars), Dennis Lubowa (Kyetume FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Arafat Galiwango (Police FC) and Rahumatah Kagimu (Seeta United)

Groups

• A: Busoga, Kampala, Tooro,Rwenzori

• B: Buganda, Ankole, Lango, Sebei

• C: West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro, Karamoja

• D: Bukedi, Bugishu, Teso, Kigezi

Match Day one games:

Official Opening Match: Saturday, 30th March 2019

• Buganda Vs Lango – Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground (4 PM)

Sunday, 31st March 2019:

• Busoga Vs Tooro – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja

• Kampala Vs Rwenzori – Luzira Prisons Stadium

• West Nile Vs Bunyoro – Bar Okoro, Zombo

• Acholi Vs Karamoja – Pece Stadium, Gulu

• Ankole Vs Sebei – Kyamate Play-ground, Ntungamo

• Bugisu Vs Kigezi – Mbale

• Bukedi Vs Teso – Butaleja