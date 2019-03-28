Caf Super Cup: Esperance, Raja Casablanca eye glory

Friday March 29, 2019

Thani bin Jassim stadium, Qatar

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Esperance line-up vs KCCA

North African giants Esperance of Tunisia and Morocco’s Raja Casablanca renew acquaintances as both vie for the CAF Super Cup on Friday in Qatar.

The fixture that pits the Caf Champions League winners (Esperance) and Caf Confederation holders (Raja Casablanca) will for the first time be played outside the continent.

The two teams are already in Qatar with Esperance boosted by the return of veteran defender Sameh Derbali and midfielder Ghilane Chalali who have recovered from injuries as well as goalkeeper Rami Jridi who sustained an injury in a league match against CS Sfaxien nearly two weeks ago.

The goalie wants glory to cap a fantastic year in which they are celebrating a centenary.

“We hope to win this continental title to strengthen our title account in an outstanding year in the history of the club,” Jridi was quoted as saying by Turess.

Having last won the CAF Super Cup in 1995, Esperance are bidding for a second-ever title after also finishing as runners-up in 1999 and 2012.

The Key Stats

Either team have won the competition once – Esperance in 1995 while Raja Casablanca in 2000.

Both teams have top scorers of the competitions that earned them a ticket to Qatar – Anice Badri (Esperance) finished last season’s Champions League as top scorer with eight goals while Mahmoud Benhalib scored 12 goals in last season’s CAF Confederation Cup to finish as top scorer.

The 2019 CAF Super Cup match between Esperance and Raja Casablanca will be the third meeting between Tunisian and Moroccan sides in this competition.

Each country has won once, with Tunisian Etoile du Sahel beating Raja on penalties in 1998, while Morocco’s Maghreb de Fez defeated Esperance the same way in 2012.