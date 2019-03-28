Nabweteme, Nakayenze expected to arrive in Uganda today

SWOSU Ath Sandra Nabweteme (Photo: SWOSU Athletics)

Striker Sandra Nabweteme and defender Yudaya Nakayenze will arrive in Uganda on Thursday evening to join the Crested Cranes camp.

The duo that plies its trade in the United States of America is expected to touch down at Entebbe International airport on Thursday evening (22:30hrs).

Lethal forward Nabweteme and defender Nakayenze will join the rest of the team that is currently in camp at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru as the Crested Cranes prepare to face Ethiopia in the preliminary round of the Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s Qualifiers.

In an exclusive interview with the former Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC players on their way to Uganda , they indicated it is a pleasure to return home and play for the national team.

Nabweteme who left Uganda in 2016 to join South West Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) states it has been a long time and can’t wait to arrive.

” It is a great honour that I return to feature for the national team after a long time but as a pleasure as well coming home after four years,” she told this website.

Nakayenze also shares similar sentiments and hopes to help the team advance to the next stage.

“It feels good to return home and we hope to help the team progress past Ethiopia.”

Before joining Seminole College in Oklahoma last year, the calm and composed defender featured for Crested Cranes at the 2018 Women’s CECAFA Championship in Rwanda where Uganda scooped silver after finishing second behind winners Tanzania.

Nabweteme on the other hand last played for the national team in 2016 in a friendly game against Kenya Harambee Starlets in Machakos a game the Crested Cranes lost 4-0.

Uganda will face Ethiopia in the first leg at Addis Ababa stadium on 3rd April 2019 before the return leg three days later at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face Cameroon at the next stage.

Full Squad



Goalkeepers:Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Diasy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Vanessa Edith Karungi (She Corporates), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals), Margret Birabwa (Muteesa I Royal University), Wilmer Nantumbwe (She Corporates), Yudaya Nakayenze (Seminole College , USA), Gladys Nakitto (Lady Doves), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies ), Marion Amangat (Olila High School)

Midfeilders: Phionah Nabbumba (Ajax Queens), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals ), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Academy), Fauzia Najjemba (Isra), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Anitah Namata (Kawempe Muslim Ladies ), Susan Atim (Olila High School ), Ritah Nabbosa (Lady Doves).

Strikers: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies ), Monica Namwase (Kampala Queens), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals ), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Sandra Nabweteme (South West Oklahoma State University, USA) and Fazila Ikwaput (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)

Team Officials