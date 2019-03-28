FUFA Drum 2019: Owori, Poloto to front Bukedi’s case for glory

FUFA Drum 2019: Match Day 1 – Group D

Sunday, 31st March:

Bukedi Vs Teso – Butaleja

Bugisu Vs Kigezi – Mbale

BUL Football Club forward Douglas Owori and KCCA’s Julius Poloto will lead the line as Bukedi Province entertains Teso during the all Eastern affair in Butaleja this Sunday.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Julius Poloto jumps to head the ball as goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe advances

The star studded team also has other summoned players as David Owori (SC Villa), Fredson Gwoto (Nkumba University and Admin), Ivan Ocholit (Express), Mathew Odongo (URA), Ibrahim Pengere (Nyamityobora), Ronald Musana (URA), Peter Magambo (KCCA) among others.

There are also two foreign based players goalkeeper Salim Magoola of Al Hilal and Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel in Denmark).

Bukedi is in group D alongside two other Eastern region based provinces Teso and Bugisu as well as dark horses, Kigezi.

Last season, Bukedi were losing semi-finalists.

Full Bukedi Province Team:

Joseph Owino (Admin), Ochoko Ema (Admin), Issa Higenyi (Busia Fisheries), Pengere Ibrahim (Entebbe), David Owori (SC Villa), Ronald Musana (URA), Fredson Gwoto (Admin), Benon Tohomera (Kyetume), Isaac Osikol (Myda), Patrick Wafula (Admin), Isaac Owori (Proline), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Peter Magambo (KCCA), David Ounga (), Godfrey Yoingom (Admin), Mathew Odongo (URA), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal), Stephen Othieno (Mbarara), Hamya Gerrard (Myda), Ouma Bernard (Fisheries), Isaac Doka (Admin), Alele Walter (Admin), Fastino Oloka (Admin), Raymond Othieno (Admin), Vitus Obbo (Admin), Majara Kenneth (Admin), Penda Kiiza (Admin), Emerson Katongole (Myda), Ronald Obele (Myda), Waiswa Kosia (Myda), Ivan Ocholit (Express), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel), Douglas Owori (BUL)

Groups

A: Busoga, Kampala, Tooro,Rwenzori

B: Buganda, Ankole, Lango, Sebei

C: West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro, Karamoja

D: Bukedi, Bugishu, Teso, Kigezi

Match Day one games:

Official Opening Match: Saturday, 30th March 2019

Buganda Vs Lango – Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground (4 PM)

Sunday, 31st March 2019: