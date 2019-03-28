Futsal: Park, Yeak Kabowa seek to keep title chase on course

Futsal Super League | Match Day 18 | International Futsal Courts



Mengo City Vs Elephants – 6 PM

Parakeets Vs Bajim – 7 PM

Typhoon Vs Dream – 7 PM

Yeak Kabowa Vs Kabowa United – 8 PM

Aidenal Vs Nomad – 8 PM

Vs Nomad – 8 PM Crown Vs Park – 9 PM

Equator Vs Yap Stars – 9 PM

Park Futsal club suffered a blip in the title race last week following a one-all draw with lowly Aidenal .

The slump meant Park lost ground in the title run currently on 37 points, two behind leaders Yeak Kabowa who routed Nomad 6-1 last week.

The ultimate target for Park will, therefore, be to make quick amends as they take on Crown this Thursday in a bid to keep the title chase alive.

Influential skipper Idd Babu is optimistic his team will secure maximum points against Crown.

“Last week’s result affected us and we must make an improvement today by winning. I believe we have what it takes to secure maximum points against Crown.”

Babu has scored 25 goals for Park this season and he is expected to lead his team.

Leaders Yeak Kabowa face Kabowa United (12th position) in a fixture expected to be a one sided affair.

The duo of Enock Sebbagala and Shafik Avemah who lead the scoring charts with 27 goals each will be the players to look out for in this contest.

Third placed Parakeets who have 34 points take on Bajim who are seventh on the log on 26 points.

In the other games to be played on Thursday, Mengo City will play Elephants, defending champions Dream face Typhoons while Equator will take on Yap Stars.