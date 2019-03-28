Goalkeeper Alitho yearns for another FUFA Drum top scorers’ gong

FUFA James Alitho celebrates one of his goals in the 2018 FUFA DRUM

FUFA Drum 2019: Match Day 1 – Group D

Sunday, 31st March:

Bugisu Vs Kigezi – Mbale

Bukedi Vs Teso – Butaleja

James Alitho, a goalkeeper with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club make the right headlines during the inaugural edition of the FUFA Drum tournament last year – for scoring.

Then at Vipers Sports Club, Alitho was the FUFA Drum top scorer with 8 goals, as he found the back of the net at will for Bugisu Province to smile home with Shs 1M as cash prize.

Alitho challenged the natural born forward players and now proudly boasts of the famous ‘Alitho challenge’.



I feel energized to score the goals for my Province Bugisu. Definitely, playing upfront is different from being in goal, but, I am used to all situations. James Alitho

The Bugisu squad named by head coach Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Arach also has a foreign legion led by Ethiopian based goal keeper Isma Watenga (Ethiopian Buna), Tanzania based right back Nicholas Wadada (Azam), Paul Musamali (Buildcon, Zambia), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco) and Malvin Waswa (Midnimo, Somalia).

A bulk of the players summoned are at FUFA Big League side Kataka with KCCA’s exciting winger Muwadda Mawejje and Uganda Cubs Ibrahim Juma among the names.

Bugisu Province lost to West Nile in quarterfinals in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Bugisu are in group D with Bukedi, Teso and Kigezi province and open this year’s campaign at home against Kigezi on Sunday 31st March 2019.

Full Bugisu Team

Goal Keepers: Ismail Watenga (Ethiopia Buna, Ethiopia), Mark Stephen ‘Van De Sar’ Mukamba (CRO), Edward Kasibante (Kataka)

Defenders:Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Paul Musamali (Buildcon, Zambia), Musa Malunda (BUL), Hakim Magombe (Bul), Herbert Wambede (CRO), Francis ‘Monte’ Okello (CRO), Hassan Wandega (Kataka), Kahandi Tiff (Kataka), Robert ‘Sizo’ Edmond Otim ( CRO), Saul Bukoma (Mbale Heroes)

Midfielders: Milton Karisa (MC Oujda Morocco), Muwadda Mawejje (KCCA), Malvin Waswa (Midnimo, Somalia), Ibrahim Wamana (Proline), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA U19), Musa Wabwala (CRO), Ivan Jaluma (Mbale Tigers), Herbert Mukamba (Mbale Tigers), Sula Wambede (Kataka), Bernard Wamusi (Kataka), Aziz Nambobi (Kataka), Yasin Mukibi (Kataka), Derrick Wandeya (Sky Sports)

Strikers: James Alitho (URA), Raymond Derrick Onyai (Mbarara City), Ivan Lubale (Free Agent), Dangachur Derrick (MYDA), Swamadu Okuru (Kataka), Philip Wamukota (Sky Sports), Bobic Baguma (Timber), Geoffrey Menya (Timber)

Groups

A : Busoga, Kampala, Tooro,Rwenzori

B : Buganda, Ankole, Lango, Sebei

C : West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro, Karamoja

D: Bukedi, Bugishu, Teso, Kigezi

Match Day one games:

Official Opening Match: Saturday, 30th March 2019

Buganda Vs Lango – Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground (4 PM)

Sunday, 31st March 2019: