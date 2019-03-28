Juniors class added to Enduro challenge as season begins

The 2019 Enduro Championship is set to initiate the juniors category starting with the season opener scheduled for Sunday at Zion Estates, Ssisa.

Riders aged from eight years will have the chance to compete.

The Enduro Juniors will cover a distance of 1.2 kilometres in 30 minutes.

“Our interest is to recruit new riders to the sport. Having the juniors adopt to enduro will be one way to develop their skills and endurance on the bike.

“Besides, many parents feel Motocross is dangerous. So Enduro should be the option for all the juniors who wish to join the sport,” said Enduro Club President, Tendo Mutale.

Motocross riders Amina Zawedde, Mubarak Senonga, Shamila Kateete will be among the pioneers of the junior Enduro championship.

The 4×4 Challenge and Autocross championship series will also get underway on the weekend.

A number of new drivers have registered to take on Autocross as a start out to their future national rally championship engagements.

“We have designed the route to give all that the drivers needs in the stage; from smooth to rough,” added Mutale.

A number of drivers are expected to grace the 4X4 Challenge including the defending champion Julius Mugambwa.