Katikiro Mayiga to grace Buganda Vs Lango FUFA Drum 2019 opener

The Prime minister of Buganda Kingdom, Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga is the confirmed chief guest as the curtains of the 2019 FUFA Drum are lowered officially.

The development was confirmed by the FUFA Drum organizing committee chairman Rogers Byamukama on Wednesday during a pre-tournament press conference held at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.



The Katikiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga will be the chief guest when the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament kicks off as Buganda hosts Lango in Mukono on Saturday, 30th March 2019.

Defending champions Buganda Province will host Lango at the Bishops S.S play ground in Mukono this Saturday, 30th March 2019.

It will be a battle of tactics as two former Uganda Cranes great players David Obua and Alex Isabirye assemble their respective sides for the match.

Isabirye is at the helm of the Buganda Province team as Obua handles Lango.

Buganda as the tournament defending champions pocketed Shs 32M as prize money.

The other group B match will come on Sunday when Ankole hosts Sebei at the Kyamate play ground in Ntungamo.

The rest of the first match day group stage matches will also be played on Sunday.

The FUFA Drum tournament was established last year by FUFA.

It is played among the 16 provinces of Uganda, on a one and away basis.

The tournament does not discriminate any sort of player as long as he is Ugandan by nationality.

There was excitement last year during its maiden season, attracting country wide attention for its affiliation to culture.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Acholi fans, FUFA Drum 2018

The theme of the tournament is ‘Celebrating our ancestry’.

Buganda beat West Nile in the epic finale last season to win the trophy, gold medals and Shs 32M cash prize.

Groups

A: Busoga, Kampala, Tooro,Rwenzori

B: Buganda, Ankole, Lango, Sebei

C: West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro, Karamoja

D: Bukedi, Bugishu, Teso, Kigezi

Match Day one games:

Buganda Vs Lango – Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground (4 PM)

Busoga Vs Tooro – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja

Kampala Vs Rwenzori – Luzira Prisons Stadium

West Nile Vs Bunyoro – Bar Okoro, Zombo

Acholi Vs Karamoja – Pece Stadium, Gulu

Bugisu Vs Kigezi – Mbale

Bukedi Vs Teso – Butaleja