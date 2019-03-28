Mike Mutyaba scores twice in KCCA’s victory on the road to Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Wednesday Results):

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Vipers 2-0 Maroons

Maroons

Onduparaka 2-1 SC Villa

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club maintained their four points lead at the summit of the Uganda Premier League table standings with a hard fought 2-0 win away to Kirinya-Jinja S.S at the Mighty Arena on Wednesday.

On colour striker Mike ‘Sulaiman’ Mutyaba netted a brace in the match, for his 9th goal in the league campaign since joining the Kasasiro lads after a brief ‘retirement’ spell.

The first of his two goals arrived in the 27th minute with a close range finish past goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi after a decent assist from former academy player Sadat Anaku.

Mutyaba doubled the scores eight minutes into the second half, tapping home a beautiful Muwadda Mawejje delivery.

Mawejje later paved way for midfielder Abubaker Gift Ali and another Mutyaba entity – Muzamir was introduced for Allan Okello.

Abbey Kikomeko, at the helm of Kirinya-Jinja S.S made two changes when Faisal Muwawu took over Dan ‘Papa’ Ssewava’s slot and Fred Amaku was rested for midfielder Jeromy Kirya.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ trio of David Bagoole, Wilson Makuro and left back Isma Kawawulo were all cautioned by FUFA Referee Ashadu Ssemere for unsporting conduct.

Muzamiru Mutyaba and Hassan Musana were the booked parties for KCCA.

Midfielder Nicholas Kasozi was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home Shs 100,000 for the hard earned sweat.

KCCA thus attained their 15th victory in as many as 24 matches, maintaining the number one status quo with 52 points, four above Vipers.

Next Matches:

Vipers visit Lugogo to face KCCA in a top of the table contest, a title contest of sorts next week on 4th April 2019.

Kirinya Jinja SS will be at home when they play Bright Stars on 2nd April at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

