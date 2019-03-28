Mutebi admits Kirinya were the better side

Aminah Babirye Mike Mutebi and Morley Byekwaso

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi admitted his side played a very good side that could have hurt them despite a 2-0 win away to Kirinya on Wednesday.

Mike ‘Sulaiman’ Mutyaba scored a brace on the afternoon to earn the 12-time champions a victory that saw them keep their four point lead intact.

“We played against a very competitive team,” said Mutebi in a post-match press conference. “Kirinya played very good football and I think they had the ball more in the final third than we did but we are happy with the result and it gives more confidence to reclaim the title,” he added.

KCCA are now on 52 points from 24 games while Vipers, the closest title chasers are on 48 points.

Next in line will be the potential title decider when the two teams face off at Lugogo on April 4.