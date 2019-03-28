Obuya, Eyam ready to inspire Teso Province to greater heights in 2019 FUFA Drum

FUFA Drum 2019: Match Day 1 – Group D

Sunday, 31st March:

Bukedi Vs Teso – Butaleja

Bugisu Vs Kigezi – Mbale

Two Uganda U-23 players Ivan Eyam and Pius ‘TZ Iniesta’ Obuya share a lot in common.

Besides possessing rich footballing brains, Eyam and Obuya both hail from the Teso region shared their secondary education school – Amus College.

The two were named part of the 36 man provisional squad for the Teso Province in the 2019 FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) tournament.

Obuya is a gifted left footed winger currently at Maroons Football Club and Eyam is currently based at Mbarara City.

The duo believe the tournament comes at the right timing since they are ready to spur the province coached by former Uganda Cranes right back Richard Malinga.

Born and bred from Pallisa district before he moved to Kampala for secondary school education, Obuya is confident of his potential.



I am excited to be part of the Teso Province team and will take the full onus to lead the team. The eyes are set onto the main prize since we have a good squad and technical team to lead us. Pius ‘TZ Iniesta’ Obuya

The Teso team also has two Uganda Cranes players – goalkeeper Dennis Onyango Masinde of Mamelodi Sundowns and Tanzania based striker Emmanuel Arnold Okwi.

KCCA’s Tom Ikara, Joshua Okwaput (Light S.S) and Maroons Emmanuel Akol are other goalkeepers named on the provisional pool of players.

Tom Ikara

BUL strong defender Willis Otong, Proline’s Musitafa Mujjuzi, KCCA left back Hassan Musana are some of the experienced defenders.

It is a fully packed midfield of free passing and dribbling players as Eyam, Obuya, Robert Eseru (Ndejje University), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Godfrey Akol (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) and Daniel Opolot Okiring (Police) among others.

The quest for goals will be vested upon KCCA’s Musa Esenu, Simon Okwil (Tooro United) and Police’s Ben Ocen.

Veteran football administrator, also a member of Parliament Hon. Patrick Isiagi Opolot is the team manager.

Teso travels to Butaleja to face Bukedi in the opening group D match on Sunday, 31st March 2019.

In the other group game, Bugisu will host Kigezi in Mbale.

Buganda Province is the defending champion.

Teso Province Team:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tom Ikara (KCCA), Joshua Okwaput (Light SS), Emma Akol (Maroons)

Defenders: Wills Otong (BUL), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Proline), Hassan Musana (KCCA),Bozingwa (Bukedea Town Council), James Begeza (Proline), Ocung (Kirinya Jinja SS),Richard Matovu (Bidco), Daniel Otim (Light SS), Oriokot (Light SS), Gilbert Aneru (Bukedea Town Council), Elungat (Team church Katakwi)

Midfielders: Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City), Pius Obuya (Maroons), Solomon Okwalinga (Onduparaka), Godfrey Akol (Kirinya Jinja SS), Robert Eseru ( Ndejje University), Sande Opio (Masaka SS), Kokas Opejo (Bright Stars), Daniel Okiring (Police FC), Christopher Bigirwa (Proline), Robert Omunuk (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Siiwu (Bukedea Town Council), Isaac Otto (Maroons), Simon Odeke, Nathan Oloro (Light SS)

Strikers: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC), Benjamin Ochan, Musa Esenu (KCCA), Simon Okwil (Tooro United), Sam Ssenjonjo (Masaka), Charles Onen (Masaka), Paul Oonyu (Light SS), Ben Ocen (Police FC)

Officials:

Team manager: Patrick Isiagi Opolot

Head coach: Richard Malinga

Assistant Coach 1: Mike Erebu

Assistant Coach 2: Simon Otim

Team Doctor: David Etapu

Media Manager: Gabriel Esiku

Groups

A: Busoga, Kampala, Tooro,Rwenzori

B: Buganda, Ankole, Lango, Sebei

C: West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro, Karamoja

D: Bukedi, Bugishu, Teso, Kigezi

Match Day one games:

Official Opening Match: Saturday, 30th March 2019

Buganda Vs Lango – Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground (4 PM)

Sunday, 31st March 2019: