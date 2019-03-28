Paidha Black Angels confirm head coach to fill void left by Ssenyange

Weeks after parting ways with Charles ‘Kadidi’ Ssenyange, Paidha Black Angels Football Club confirmed the appointment of Anthony Ssekitto.

Ssekitto, a CAF ‘B’ licenced tactican has previously worked at Kitara, Kyetume and Amuka Bright Stars, all in the FUFA Big League

He will work alongside Ronald Nsubuga, as the assistant coach for the rest for the season.

The duo take over the technical duties following the mutual termination of contract for Ssenyange.

In their maiden season, Paidha Black Angels has now appointed a fourth coach having also employed Richard Pinto Tamale Kiwanuka, Muhammed Kisseka and lately Ssenyange.

In as many as 24 games, Paidha Black Angels has won just twice and drawn six with sixteen losses.

The Blacks, who command a huge following have collected 12 points and sit rock bottom on the table standings.

Paidha Black Angels makes the long trip to Kampala on 2nd April 2019 as they visit Express at the Muteesa II Wankukuluku Stadium.

This will be Ssekitto’s real test at the helm of the club.