SC Villa falls to Onduparaka at the Green Light

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Wednesday Results):

Onduparaka 2-1 SC Villa

SC Villa Kirinya-Jinja S.S 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Vipers 2-0 Maroons

Sports Club Villa once again bitterly lost yet another game in the Uganda Premier League during the 2018/19 season.

The 16 time record league winners fell 2-1 away to Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium in Arua on Wednesday.

The Jogoos as they are christened conceded as early as the 18th second after kick-off, arguably the fastest goal in the Ugandan top flight division during the recent times.

The Catarpillars’ bow legged midfielder Gadaffi Gadihno is proud holder of that record as he broke the deadlock moments after kick-off.

Female FIFA Referee Shamirah Nabadda pointed to the spot five minutes from the half time whistle, a decision protested by the traveling Jogoo faithfuls.

Veteran forward Samson Ceasar Okhuti confidently converted from 12 yards to double the lead heading to the mandatory half time recess.

The visitors pulled a goal back through Ronald Magwali to create a tense finish to the match, 11 minutes from full-time but it was rather a late challenge.

Onduparaka’s goalkeeper Yunus Becker was cautioned in the 43rd minute.

Villa had two players booked by Nabadda, their team captain Ashraf Mandela and left back Derrick Ndahiro.

Okhuti was named the pilsner man of the match for the outstanding display.

SC Villa remained 13th with 23 points, having suffered their 9th loss in 24 matches.

Onduparaka moved to 5th on 37 points, a slot above BUL

Next Matches:

SC Villa hosts Mbarara City next Wednesday, 3rd April 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Onduparaka’s next fixture is lined up still at their Green Light home, against Wasswa Bbosa’s Tooro United on Friday, 5th April 2019.