Uganda Cranes international Kakuba transfers to Armenia

Alex ‘Junior’ Kakuba, a left back for Uganda Cranes has transferred to Armenia top tier club, Lori FC Vanadzor.

Kakuba has been a free agent since his employment contract at Greek club

Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina Football Club was terminated last December on mutual consent.

Moments later after inking the deal, Kakuba expressed the desire to get started immediately.

Thank you God for this new opportunity in my life. I can not wait to start Alex Kakuba

Lori FC Vanadzor’s official statement officially ushered him into his new family as he was granted shirt three.

We are glad to inform that Lori FC Vanadzor has signed a contract with Ugandan left full back Alex Kakuba Lori FC Vanadzor Statement

This is a completed new life for the roving left back, a graduate from the famous Airtel Masaza football tournament after exploits with Mawogola back in 2008 with the likes of Ivan Bukenya, Sula ‘Malouda’ Matovu, goalkeeper Robert Odongkara among others.

After having featured for Ugandan club Proline, he left the country for stints in Portugal with Esperança Lagos, Desportivo De Agueda, Sporting Covilha, Estoril Praia as well as CD Feirense before he had crossed to Greece at Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina Football Club.

He thus becomes only the fourth Ugandan to play in Armenia after the much traveled former Mbale Heroes and SC Villa forward Eugene Ssepuya (Banants), Noah ‘Babadi’ Kasule (Banants, Gandzasar Kapan and Ulisses) and Daniel Muzeyi Serunkuuma (Ulisses).

Kakuba’s journey to Greece is a complete new lease of life towards revitalizing his national team career where he has already earned four caps.