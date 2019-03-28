Who is Vipers Sports Club Mascot?

There is a growing trend in Ugandan football where clubs especially in the Uganda Premier League have standout fans who often represent their respective clubs’ identity.

From face painting to wearing as clowns, these fans have presented a new wave perhaps phasing out the traditional ways of cheering or supporting teams.

For anyone that has been to St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende, you should have seen the Vipers mascot who keeps fans entertained during the course of the game.

From running across the pitch, dancing to making comic postures, the Venoms Boy as he is known gets the attention of everyone at the stadium.

What you should know about the Vipers SC Mascot?

His name is Stephen Ssemwogerere, a senior six student at St. Mary’s Kitende offering a combination of Divinity, Economics, Art and Sub Mathematics (DEA/Sub Math).

According to Ssemwogerere, he is been a staunch fan of Vipers SC since joining the school in senior one in 2014.

“I have supported Vipers SC since 2014 after joining the school for my senior one. Since then I have been very passionate about the club,” he says.

How he became a mascot?

Ssemwogerere indicates he was appointed by Claire Mulindwa, daughter to Vipers Sports Club patron Lawrence Mulindwa after seeing him supporting the school team.

“I’m a vocal fan of the school team and everyone at school knows me. So when Vipers SC wanted somebody to act as the club mascot at the start of the season, Madam Claire Mulindwa came and approached me, I took the chance. They offered me the items I wear and since then I attend all the home games.”

He says it is not an easy task because you have to keep the fans entertained.

“I believe it is a talent. Not everyone can make the fans happy. You should know what they want and I am always thinking about new ideas to keep them entertained. I’m a good dancer and that’s a starting point for me.”

Juggling books and being a mascot

Ssemwogerere believes being a mascot doesn’t in anyway distract his studies because it doesn’t come on a regular basis.

“I don’t think it affects me in anyway. When I’m at the stadium I’m a mascot but at school I’m a student. Besides the games are not played on a daily basis.”

What is a mascot?

According to the Oxford dictionary, a mascot is a person or thing that is supposed to bring good luck, especially one linked to a particular organization or event.

During games, it is the sports team’s mascot that keeps fans entertained. Be it with dancing, engaging the crowds or goading opposing coaches into attacking them, mascots make sports a little more fun – even if a few of them gives kids nightmares.

The word “mascot” derives from the French word “ mascoto ,” meaning witch, fairy or sorcerer. This, in turn, gave rise to the slang word “mascotte,” meaning “talisman” or “sorcerer’s charm” in the 1860s.

It was often used in the context of gambling, in hopes that a “mascotte” was there to pull luck to the bettor’s side.

The word was first popularized and brought to the mainstream by the 1880s French opera “La Mascotte,” written by playwright Edmond Audran.

The opera was about an Italian farmer whose crops just wouldn’t grow that is, until he’s visited by a mysterious virgin named Bettina who, as long as she remains a virgin, functions as something of a good luck charm. With her help, his fortunes soon turn around.