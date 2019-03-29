It is full house for the Crested Cranes following the arrival of United States of America (USA) based duo of Sandra Nabweteme and Yudaya Nakayenze.

The two arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday evening at 10:30PM local time and were received by FUFA Women’s Development officer, Joan Namusisi.

Upon arrival, Nabweteme who plies her trade at South West Oklahoma State University indicated it is a good feeling to return home and feature for the national team.

“I’m excited to be back home and play for my country. It will be a tough match but I’m confident of good results. Let’s plan as a team and get the best from the competition.”

Nakayenze who plays at Seminole College on the other hand believes they have garnered enough experience to help the team advance to the next stage.

“We have improved as players and our experience will help add value to the team. Team work will help us get to where we want. I think we have very good and talented players. I’m looking forward to link up with the rest of the team.”

Uganda will face Ethiopia in the first leg of the Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s qualifiers at Addis Ababa S tadium on 3rd April 2019 before the return leg three days later at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face Cameroon at the next stage.

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega is expected to name the final squad over the weekend before the team travels to Ethiopia on Monday.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Diasy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Vanessa Edith Karungi (She Corporates), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals), Margret Birabwa (Muteesa I Royal University), Wilmer Nantumbwe (She Corporates), Yudaya Nakayenze (Seminole College , USA), Gladys Nakitto (Lady Doves), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies ), Marion Amangat (Olila High School)

Midfeilders: Phionah Nabbumba (Ajax Queens), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals ), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Soccer Academy), Fauzia Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Anitah Namata (Kawempe Muslim Ladies ), Susan Atim (Olila High School ), Ritah Nabbosa (Lady Doves).

Strikers: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies ), Monica Namwase (Kampala Queens), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals ), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Sandra Nabweteme (South West Oklahoma State University, USA) and Fazila Ikwaput (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)

Team Officials