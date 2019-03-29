FIFA Women’s Rankings: Uganda drops by three slots

Uganda senior ladies national team has dropped by three places in the latest FIFA Women’s football rankings released on Friday.

The Crested Cranes despite maintaining the points garnered at 837, they have declined from 141st position to 144th place.

Faridah Bulega charges also occupy 20th position on the African continent.

The rankings come at a time when the Crested Cranes are preparing to face Ethiopia in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Women’s qualifiers.

Ethiopia is ranked 14th in Africa and 117 in the global rankings.

African champions maintained their lead on the continent and the Super Falcons are ranked 38th in the World.

Cameroon (46), South Africa (49), Ghana(51) and Ivory Coast (69) complete the top five slots in Africa.

Ethiopia is the most ranked country in the CECAFA region at 117th, followed by Tanzania (133), Kenya (138), Rwanda (140) while Burundi is unranked.

USA, Germany, England, France, Canada,Australia,Japan, Netherlands, Sweden and Brazil occupy the top ten positions in that order.

The FIFA Women’s rankings are released on a quarterly basis with the previous rankings released in December last year.

