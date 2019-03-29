FUFA Drum 2019: Match day one officials confirmed

Bright Stars Media Robert Donney (standing with the ball) will handle Ankole at home against Sebei at Kyamate in Ntugamo on Sunday

The second edition of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Drum (inter-provinces) tournament officially kicks off this weekend.

All the eight provinces will be in action with the official match on Saturday, 30th March 2019 and the rest of the seven games on the subsequent day.

Buganda, who are also the defending champions take on Lango at the Bishops S.S.S play ground in Mukono in the official opening game.

The Buganda Prime Minister Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga will be the chief guest.

Ronald Madanda will be the center referee for the Buganda versus Lango game. He will be assisted by Ronald Mwesigwa and Ahmed Kakembo as the first and second assistants respectively.

George Olemu is the confirmed fourth official as Denis Batte will the referee assessor.

The FUFA Drum organizing committee chairperson Rogers Byamukama is the assigned match commissioner for the opening match as well as Sunday’s tie when Busoga hosts Kigezi at Bugembe in Jinja.

This tournament is funded by the Federation (transport to all the teams and match officials) as well as prize monies.

The tournament theme is ‘celebrating our ancestry’.

Here are the complete match day one officials.

Buganda Vs Lango – Bishop S.S.S, Mukono

Center Referee: Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Mwesigwa

Assistant Referee 2: Ahmed Kakembo

4th Official: George Olemu

Referee Assessor: Denis Batte

Match Commissioner: Rogers Byamukama

FUFA Staff: Ivan Kintu Bayige

Busoga Vs Tooro –Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja

Referee: Howard M.Orombi

Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Okudra

Assistant Referee 2: Michael Kyeyune

4th Official: Rahman Atiku

Referee Assessor: David Davis Katabira

Match Commissioner: Rogers Byamukama

FUFA Staff: Saddam Bulega

Kampala Vs Rwenzori – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Referee: Deogracious Opio

Assistant Referee 1: Mario Okwang

Assistant Referee 2: Tobby Obua

4th Official: Boniface Ogwal

Referee Assessor: Habib Aluma

Match Commissioner: Hajati Aisha Nalule

FUFA Staff: Sarah Birungi

Ankole Vs Sebei – Kyamate play ground, Ntungamo

Referee: Robert Donney

Assistant Referee 1 Robson Atusinguza

Assistant Referee 2: Gerald Muganyizi

4th Official: Henry Byaruhanga

Referee Assessor: Joseph Mwanje

Match Commissioner: Hassan Kavuma

FUFA Staff: Brian Emmy Nsubuga

West Nile Vs Bunyoro – Bar Okoro, Zombo

Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe

Assistant Referee 1: Stephen Kimayo

Assistant Referee 2: Lule Yusuf Sebagidde

4th Official: Henry Musisi

Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Match Commissioner: Livingstone Lajan

FUFA Staff: Hassan Kirunda

Bukedi Vs Teso – Booma Play grounds, Butaleja

Referee: Paul Turyamureeba

Assistant Referee 1: Emmy Kakooza

Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhairwe

4th Official: John Bosco Kalibbala

Referee Assessor: George Kabwimukya

Match Commissioner: Samuel Egesa

FUFA Staff: Mansur Kimumwe

Bugisu Vs Kigezi – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Referee: Nasser Muhammmed

Assistant Referee 1: Shafiq Lulenzi

Assistant Referee 2: James Semuga

4th Official: Rashid Kimera

Referee Assessor: Ali Waiswa Baligeya

Match Commissioner: Owek. Florence Baguywa Nkalubo

FUFA Staff: Lawrence Bwanika