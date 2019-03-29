FUFA Drum 2019: Match day one officials confirmed

The second edition of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Drum (inter-provinces) tournament officially kicks off this weekend.
All the eight provinces will be in action with the official match on Saturday, 30th March 2019 and the rest of the seven games on the subsequent day.
Buganda, who are also the defending champions take on Lango at the Bishops S.S.S play ground in Mukono in the official opening game.
The Buganda Prime Minister Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga will be the chief guest.
Ronald Madanda will be the center referee for the Buganda versus Lango game. He will be assisted by Ronald Mwesigwa and Ahmed Kakembo as the first and second assistants respectively.
George Olemu is the confirmed fourth official as Denis Batte will the referee assessor.
The FUFA Drum organizing committee chairperson Rogers Byamukama is the assigned match commissioner for the opening match as well as Sunday’s tie when Busoga hosts Kigezi at Bugembe in Jinja.
This tournament is funded by the Federation (transport to all the teams and match officials) as well as prize monies.
The tournament theme is ‘celebrating our ancestry’.
Here are the complete match day one officials.
Buganda Vs Lango – Bishop S.S.S, Mukono
Center Referee: Ronald Madanda
Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Mwesigwa
Assistant Referee 2: Ahmed Kakembo
4th Official: George Olemu
Referee Assessor: Denis Batte
Match Commissioner: Rogers Byamukama
FUFA Staff: Ivan Kintu Bayige
Busoga Vs Tooro –Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja
Referee: Howard M.Orombi
Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Okudra
Assistant Referee 2: Michael Kyeyune
4th Official: Rahman Atiku
Referee Assessor: David Davis Katabira
Match Commissioner: Rogers Byamukama
FUFA Staff: Saddam Bulega
Kampala Vs Rwenzori – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium
Referee: Deogracious Opio
Assistant Referee 1: Mario Okwang
Assistant Referee 2: Tobby Obua
4th Official: Boniface Ogwal
Referee Assessor: Habib Aluma
Match Commissioner: Hajati Aisha Nalule
FUFA Staff: Sarah Birungi
Ankole Vs Sebei – Kyamate play ground, Ntungamo
Referee: Robert Donney
Assistant Referee 1 Robson Atusinguza
Assistant Referee 2: Gerald Muganyizi
4th Official: Henry Byaruhanga
Referee Assessor: Joseph Mwanje
Match Commissioner: Hassan Kavuma
FUFA Staff: Brian Emmy Nsubuga
West Nile Vs Bunyoro – Bar Okoro, Zombo
Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe
Assistant Referee 1: Stephen Kimayo
Assistant Referee 2: Lule Yusuf Sebagidde
4th Official: Henry Musisi
Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Match Commissioner: Livingstone Lajan
FUFA Staff: Hassan Kirunda
Bukedi Vs Teso – Booma Play grounds, Butaleja
Referee: Paul Turyamureeba
Assistant Referee 1: Emmy Kakooza
Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhairwe
4th Official: John Bosco Kalibbala
Referee Assessor: George Kabwimukya
Match Commissioner: Samuel Egesa
FUFA Staff: Mansur Kimumwe
Bugisu Vs Kigezi – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale
Referee: Nasser Muhammmed
Assistant Referee 1: Shafiq Lulenzi
Assistant Referee 2: James Semuga
4th Official: Rashid Kimera
Referee Assessor: Ali Waiswa Baligeya
Match Commissioner: Owek. Florence Baguywa Nkalubo
FUFA Staff: Lawrence Bwanika