FUFA Drum 2019: The 16 head coaches for the Provinces

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Stephen Pritchard is head coach at Rwenzori Province

It is business as usual for the 16 provinces as the second edition of the FUFA Drum gets underway on Saturday, 30th March 2019.

The respective teams have confirmed their squads with the technical wings as well.

It is a blend of the youth and experienced on the touchline as the head coaches to lead these teams.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Alex Isabirye Musongola is back at Buganda Province

Buganda Province, who are the defending champions have maintained Alex Isabirye Musongola.

Umar Abdallah Loi who guided West Nile to the second place last season remains the head coach as well.

Former St Leos Kyegobe, Makerere University, SC Villa and Victors player Fred Muhumuza is maintained at Tooro, just like in the first edition.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is at Ankole Province

There are fresh faces in Charles Livingstone Mbabazi at Ankole, Richard Malinga (Teso), Vincent ‘Titi Camara’ Tumusiime (Kigezi) and David Obua (Lango).

Goal.com David Obua is at Lango

KAWOWO SPORTS | David Isabirye Vincent ‘Titi Camara Box-to-Box’ Tumusiime will coach Kigezi Province

Others are Stephen Pritchard (Rwenzori), Wasswa Geoffrey Akena (Acholi), Richard Makumbi (Bunyoro), Moses Okiror (Karamoja), Charles Namakola (Bukedi) and Charles Ayiekoh Lukula (Busoga).

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Richard Makumbi is head coach at Bunyoro Province

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Wasswa Bbosa is head coach at Kampala Province

This year’s championship will get underway on Saturday, 30th March 2019 as Buganda hosts Lango at the Mukono Bishops S.S play ground.

The tournament is played under the theme ‘Celebrating Our Ancestry’.

Head Coaches: