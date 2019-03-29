Futsal Super League, Match Day 18



Mengo City 2-0 Elephants (Bye for Mengo City)

Parakeets 3-5 Bajim

Typhoon 3-3 Dream

Yeak Kabowa 6-1 Kabowa United

Aidenal 1-4 Nomad

Crown 2-2 Park

Equator 2-1 Yap Stars

Park Futsal Club once again lost ground in the title race following a disappointing outing on Thursday night at the International Futsal Courts in Mengo.

After dropping points against Aidenal last week in the one-all draw, matchday 18 was supposed to be a chance for Park FC to make quick amends.

However, they slipped further after another stalemate against Crown Futsal Club in a game that ended two-all.

Iddi Babu and Francis Matunga scored for Park while Crown got their goals through Ismail Abdirashid Kaire and Abdfatah Ahmed Mohamed.

The result means Park remained second on the log on 38 points now four points behind leaders Yeak Kabowa.

Yeak Kabowa did not break any sweat to dispatch hapless Kabowa United winning the game 6-1.

Enoch Ssebagala led the way for the runaway leaders with hat trick to go top on the goalscorers’ chart now on 30 goals.

The other goals for Yeak Kabowa were scored by Shafic Avemah, Andrew Kayanga and Gerald Salim Gavamukulya.

Third placed Parakeets also stumbled throwing a way a three goal lead to lose 3-5 to Bajim.

Joseph Vincent Abigaba (brace) and Bruno Ochan had given Parakeets a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime but Bajim scored five goals to put up a remarkable comeback.

Ibrahim Kamya and Franco Sunday scored a brace each while Derrick Mubiru added the other goals to guide Bajim to victory.

Mengo City got a bye over Elephants after the latter arrived 30 minutes into the game scheduled time and were also donning Liverpool FC jerseys which is against the regulations of the league.

Typhoon and Dream played out a three all draw while Equator and Nomad won 2-1 and 4-1 against Yap Stars and Aidenal respectively.

