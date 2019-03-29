Gabon Sports Ministry sacks national football team coaches

After missing out of the AFCON 2019 finals, the Gabon sports ministry ordered for the immediate termination of contract for the head coach Daniel Michel Cousin, 42, and his entire coaching staff.

Also affected were; Mbanangoye Zita Bruno (assistant coach) and the national team’s general manager François Amegasse.

The sports ministry which directly responsible for funding the national team reacted swiftly following the country’s failure to qualify for finals that will be staged in Egypt.

The Gabon sports minister Alain Claude Billie informed the football federation (Fegafoot) to find a new national team coach within 60 days.

At the same time, Bilie By Nze tasked for the disbanding of the national team to pave way for new players.



We have given Fegafoot the mission to put an end to the contract of the current coach. The job is now open to Gabonese or foreign coaches and a new coach will be named within 30 to 60 days. We will rebuild the national team on a new basis, by sidelining all those who showed a lack of will, a lack of patriotism, and who have put forward financial gain while forgetting the nation and team spirit,” he said without naming any specific players. We will re-examine the policy of player fees. The goal is not only to reduce costs, but to make sure that those who really deserve it have access to the fees. Bilie By Nze, Gabon Sports Minister

The team was in charge of Cousin, a former Hull City, RC Lens and Glasgow Rangers striker.

He was in charge of Gabon for four Nations Cup qualifying matches as he recorded two wins against South Sudan – home and away, lost to Mali at home and drew away to Burundi.

Gabon was held to a one all draw by Burundi in the final group C match in Bujumbura.

The Panthers ended the campaign with 8 points, two behind Burundi.

West African giants Mali led the group.