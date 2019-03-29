Isiagi scores against table leaders as Al Nasr pick crucial away point

Egypt Second Division:

FC Masr 1-1 Al Nasr

Striker Daniel Isiagi Opolot is on fire.

The forward netted a crucial goal for Al Nasr during the one all draw away to FC Masr at Cairo International Stadium in the Egypt second division league.

Isiagi shocked the home side with a 28th minute opener.

The lead however lasted for seven minutes before FC Masr found the equalizer to share the spoils one all.

The goal was just perfect for Isiagi who had missed his club’s previous 1-0 win against Al Merriekh.

The first leg played on 22nd November 2018 had also ended in ast stalemate, with a six goal thriller.

After 23 games per side, Al Nasr trails the table leaders FC Masr bby 16 points.

FC Masr leads the 14 team table standings with 36 points and Al NASR IS 7th with 31 points.

Isiagi joined the Egypt second tier side based in Cairo City last August on a two-year deal from Proline Football Club.

The Ugandan has so far scored four goals and three odd assists to his name in the physical league.

Recent Games for Al Nasr Cairo