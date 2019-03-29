Kenya to host first leg of 2019 Elgon Cup

APO Group Kenya Simbas and Uganda Rugby Cranes mix in a group photo after last year’s Elgon Cup second leg (Photo: APO)

Kenya will host the first leg of the 2019 Elgon Cup for the first time after three years.

In a press statement, the Uganda Rugby Union confirmed that the match will be hosted in Kisumu.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, June 22.

The Uganda RU is pleased to have its senior men’s VX team play the Elgon Cup in Kisumu. We look towards this fixture and will make the best out of it. Ramsey Olinga, URU CEO

However, the date for the return leg is yet to be confirmed, pending Rugby Africa decision on the hosts for Gold Cup games.

There was reported friction between KRU and URU at the start of the year with the Elgon Cup in doubt but now, all is clear for the annual event.

Last year, the Simbas swept aside Rugby Cranes 34-16 at Legends in the first leg and 38-22 in Nairobi.