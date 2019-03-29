KICC, Damani look to seal playoff spots in Division One T20 Championship

Sunday, 18th March 2019 | 10:00a.m

Lugogo Oval: Partidar CC Vs Aziz Damani CC

Partidar CC Vs Aziz Damani CC Entebbe Oval: SKLPS CC Vs KICC

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Davis Karashani

KICC has dominated the Division 1 T20 championship and is in prime position to book a playoff spot. They have played the most games in the top division winning seven of their 10 games.

They will surely improve this record this weekend when they take on newcomers SKLPS at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

Hanumant Katkar, the KICC captain, will be happy to have U19 captain Frank Akankwasa and Lawrence Ssematimba who were both away with the Junior Cricket Cranes in Namibia.

In the only other Division 1 game, second-placed Aziz Damani will be taking on Partidar in Lugogo.

Partidar lies in the final platform spot and will be looking to put some distance between them and 5th placed Kutchi Tigers but will need to go past a star-studded Damani side.

Damani now at full strength have the returning trio of Roger Mukasa, Charles Waiswa and Kenneth Waiswa from Singapore added to their line up.

Patidar on their part will have U19 fast bowler Cosmas Kyewuta and batsman Ronald Opio back from the World Cup qualifiers in Namibia and they should slot back into the team immediately.

The battle will be between the youngsters of Patidar taking on the old wise heads of Damani. Patidar will be looking at their youngsters Derrick Bakunzi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Collins Okwalinga, Ronald Opio taking on the experienced Damani players such as Brian Masaba, Henry Ssenyondo, Roger Mukasa and Charles Waiswa. This is surely the game of the weekend.

All the games are played on T20 basis with two games played on the same day. If you miss the morning game because of church you still have a chance of watching the afternoon game. All action starts at 10am at the various grounds.