NIC wins 2019 East Africa Netball Championship

National Insurance Company (NIC) Netball Club put a halt to a four-year spell without success in the region after emerging winners of the 2019 East Africa Netball championship on Friday.

The last time that NIC had registered success in the regional championship was in 2015. Since then, the record champions (19 times) have lived under the wings of rivals Uganda Prisons Netball Club.

They attained success in scintillating form winning all the seven games they played at the championship held in Zanzibar.

It should be noted that the tournament was played on a round robin format.

NIC defeated Prisons who were the defending champions in the decisive game played on Friday winning the game 42-31 to clinch their 19th title.

It was sweet revenge for NIC against their arch rivals Prisons who defeated them last year.

Prior to the start of the tournament, NIC signed Stella Oyella from Prisons and she was instrumental in guiding the insurers to winning the championship eventually being named the Most Valuable Player.

Prisons also lost to KCCA Netball Club on Thursday and ended the campaign in third place to settle for bronze while the latter scooped silver.

In the men’s category, Kampala University became the first Ugandan team to win the regional championship.

They defeated JKU on Friday to win the title with Andrew Wasswa named the Most Valuable Player.

Teams that participated in the 2019 East Africa Netball Championship:



Women:



NIC (Uganda)

Prisons (Uganda)

KCCA Netball Club (Uganda)



Zimamoto (Zanzibar)

KVZ (Zanzibar)

JKU (Zanzibar

Men: