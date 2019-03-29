Teams to test their new guns at UCU Invitational

Emmanuel Makobi UCU Canons guard Joash Maheta

For the last eight years Uganda Christian University has given National Basketball League clubs and lower division sides an opportunity to test their new players.

This year wont be any different with the annual preseason tournament entering its 9th edition this weekend in Mukono.

The UCU Invitational tournament is scheduled for March 30-31.

Six-time league champions City Oilers will be returning to the tournament after omitting the last two.

Falcons, Power, Sharing Youth, Warriors, Our Savior, UMU Ravens, Ndejje, UPDF, Phenoms, KCCA and JKL Dolphins join hosts at the two-day tournament.

Women’s league champions JKL Dolphins are joined by KCCA Leopards, MUK Sparks, Magic Stomers, UMU Ravens, Angels and Javon Ladies.

Teams



Men: UCU Canons, City Oilers, Power, Falcons, Sharing Youth, Warriors, Our Savior, UMU Ravens, Ndejje University, UPDF Tomahawks, Phenoms, KCCA, JKL Dolphins

Women: Javon Ladies, MUK Sparks, Magic Stormers, UMU Ravens, Angels, JKL Lady Dolphins, UCU Lady Canons, KCCA Leopards