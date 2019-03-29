Tugume wants rematch with Golola

The war of words between kickboxers Titus Tugume and Moses Golola seems like will not come to an end soon.

Whereas motor mouthed Golola has come out victorious in the previous two meetings including a knockout inside the opening ten seconds of their bout in 2013, Tugume is not yet convinced and still wants a rematch.

Upon return from the USA where he has been for the last two months, Tugume alias “The Hard Rock” indicated he is ready to teach Golola a lesson in case a rematch is organized.

Tugume returned from Florida, USA where he took part in a month long instructors course organised by Ru Camp Kaleo.

“I’m the best in the World and I don’t think Golola can defeat me . I have fought and won the best in the US and learnt a lot for the time I have been there so I will only teach him how kickboxing is played,” said Tugume at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday.

About the course, Tugume who is a member of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) indicated this will help to improve the kickboxing in the country.

“I am now a certified kickboxing instructor and I have learnt a lot. I believe if I pass on these ideas to the rest, the game will in the long-run benefit,” he said. “I thank God for enabling me to attain this certificate and Fred Muwema, Brian ‘White’ Kirumira and Auto Spa who funded me to go for the course.”

Tugume took part in Florida 2019 World Martial Arts championship where he emerged the winner and won WMARA title by defeating America’s Drew Deez on February 24.