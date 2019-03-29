Uganda Kickboxing Federation introduces Pro –Am contests

Event: 1 st Pro Am National Kickboxing Series

1 Pro Am National Kickboxing Series Categories: Super Lightweight & Super Light Welter weight (K1 Style)

Super Lightweight & Super Light Welter weight (K1 Style) Date: Saturday 27 th April 2019

Saturday 27 April 2019 Venue: Freedom City, Namasuba – Entebbe Road

The Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF) has introduced the national Pro-Am Rankings fights that will be played throughout the year.

This was announced during a press conference held at Freedom City, Namasuba on Thursday, 28th March 2019.

The first fights will have two weight categories (Superlight Weight and Superlight Welterweight), all in the K1 kickboxing style on Saturday, 27th April at Freedom city, Namasuba.

This will move on throughout the year with seven other events in a league format.

Patrick Luyooza, the President of Uganda Kickboxing Federation, hinted on the essence of this arrangement as a plan to help rank and identify fighters to use on the national team.

The competition will help us rank the best fighter in every category. The categories we have are Full contact, K1, Low Kick, Thigh and MMA. On the opening day, fighters will compete in the Superlight Weight and super light Welterweight, we expect over 60 fighters to compete on the opening day and over 70 fights will take place. We shall also have a chance to identify the fighters we shall use on the National team which will compete in the World Kickboxing Championships that will be held in Egypt next year. Patrick Luyooza, President of Uganda Kickboxing Federation

Head coach of the national kickboxing team Sadat Yiga challenged the fighters to put up a decent performance;

We expect a great competition and I thank the Federation for organizing this event which will help feed the national team. I believe Uganda has the best kickboxing players and can assure the nation that by 2020 we shall have developed a competitive National team ready to yield medals in the world kickboxing Championships Sadat Yiga, national coach

Only kickboxers affiliated to the Uganda Kickboxing Federation will be eligible for the fights.

For starters, the rankings will be made using elimination system.

In this system, 10 champions will be selected and ranked with the overall winner and runners up will be receiving belts.

This is the first ever such arrangement for the kickboxing fraternity.