Uganda Premier League: A look at the relegation race

With six games to the end of the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League, the battle to fend off relegation is still tight with five teams involved.
Paidha Black Angels FC, Nyamityobora FC, Ndejje University FC, SC Villa and Maroons FC are all still engulfed in the relegation mix.
Kawowo Sports takes a look at the remaining six games for each of the aforementioned teams.
Match Day 25
- Tuesday, 2nd April – Express FC Vs Paidha Black Angels FC
- Wednesday, 3rd April – SC Villa Vs Mbarara City FC
- Wednesday, 3rd April – Maroons FC Vs Police FC
- Saturday, 6th April – Nyamityobora FC Vs URA FC
- Saturday, 6th April – Ndejje University FC Vs BUL FC
Match Day 26
- Tuesday, 9th April- Ndejje University FC Vs Nyamityobora FC
- Tuesday, 9th April – Paidha Black Angels FC Vs KCCA FC
- Wednesday, 10th April – Maroons FC Vs Tooro United FC
- Thursday, 11th April – Express FC Vs SC Villa
Match Day 27
- Tuesday, 16th April – SC Villa Vs Ndejje University FC
- Tuesday, 16th April – Kirinya Jinja SS Vs Paidha Black Angels FC
- Saturday, 20th April – Nyamityobora FC Vs Maroons FC
Match Day 28
- Tuesday, 23rd April- Ndejje University FC Vs KCCA FC
- Tuesday, 23rd April – Nyamityobora FC Vs Tooro United FC
- Tuesday, 23rd April – Maroons FC Vs SC Villa
- Wednesday, 24th April – Paidha Black Angels FC Vs Onduparaka FC
Match Day 29
- Tuesday, 30th April – SC Villa Vs Tooro United FC
- Tuesday, 30th April – Maroons FC Vs Kirinya Jinja SS
- Wednesday, 1st May – Nyamityobora FC Vs KCCA FC
- Wednesday, 1st May- Paidha Black Angels Vs Vipers SC
Match Day 30
- Saturday, 4th May – Bright Stars FC Vs Paidha Black Angels FC
- Saturday, 4th May – KCCA FC Vs Maroons FC
- Saturday, 4th May – Kirinya Jinja SS Vs Ndejje University FC
- Saturday, 4th May- SC Villa Vs Nyamityobora FC
Curent Positions
- 12th position – Maroons FC – 25 points
- 13th position – SC Villa – 23 points
- 14th position – Ndejje University FC – 20 points
- 15th position – Nyamityobora FC – 16 points
- 16th position – Paidha Black Angel FC – 12 points