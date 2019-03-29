Uganda Premier League: A look at the relegation race

With six games to the end of the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League, the battle to fend off relegation is still tight with five teams involved.

Paidha Black Angels FC, Nyamityobora FC, Ndejje University FC, SC Villa and Maroons FC are all still engulfed in the relegation mix.

Kawowo Sports takes a look at the remaining six games for each of the aforementioned teams.

Match Day 25



Tuesday, 2nd April – Express FC Vs Paidha Black Angels FC

Wednesday, 3rd April – SC Villa Vs Mbarara City FC

Wednesday, 3rd April – Maroons FC Vs Police FC

Saturday, 6th April – Nyamityobora FC Vs URA FC

Saturday, 6th April – Ndejje University FC Vs BUL FC

Match Day 26



Tuesday, 9th April- Ndejje University FC Vs Nyamityobora FC

Tuesday, 9th April – Paidha Black Angels FC Vs KCCA FC

Wednesday, 10th April – Maroons FC Vs Tooro United FC

Thursday, 11th April – Express FC Vs SC Villa

Match Day 27



Tuesday, 16th April – SC Villa Vs Ndejje University FC

Tuesday, 16th April – Kirinya Jinja SS Vs Paidha Black Angels FC

Saturday, 20th April – Nyamityobora FC Vs Maroons FC

Match Day 28



Tuesday, 23rd April- Ndejje University FC Vs KCCA FC

Tuesday, 23rd April – Nyamityobora FC Vs Tooro United FC

Tuesday, 23rd April – Maroons FC Vs SC Villa

Wednesday, 24th April – Paidha Black Angels FC Vs Onduparaka FC

Match Day 29



Tuesday, 30th April – SC Villa Vs Tooro United FC

Tuesday, 30th April – Maroons FC Vs Kirinya Jinja SS

Wednesday, 1st May – Nyamityobora FC Vs KCCA FC

Wednesday, 1st May- Paidha Black Angels Vs Vipers SC

Match Day 30



Saturday, 4th May – Bright Stars FC Vs Paidha Black Angels FC

Saturday, 4th May – KCCA FC Vs Maroons FC

Saturday, 4th May – Kirinya Jinja SS Vs Ndejje University FC

Saturday, 4th May- SC Villa Vs Nyamityobora FC

Curent Positions