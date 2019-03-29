Video Assistant Refereeing: CAF conducts inaugural Workshop

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) conducted the first ever Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) workshop in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 26 March.

The five-day workshop will climax on Friday, 29th March 2019.

A total of 21 referees and 23 assistant referees from the 32 different CAF member associations have been part of this historic workshop.

The intention is to get an in-depth analysis on how to use the latest innovative technology that has been introduced to officiating.

Technical Director of IFAB, David Elleray has been the head of the five-day workshop.

I am happy with the type of response coming from the officials in these early stages of the workshop. They have shown a good understanding of the system so far and have no doubt that they will do well in the practical sessions and successfully implement this. The system is designed to help match officials make sound decisions in key situations which they may have possibly missed or could not see with the naked eye. It will also pay a massive part in getting rid of instances of simulation in football David Elleray, Technical Director of IFAB

The referees were involved both theory and practical sessions which will see the officials being put to the test in real game situations where they would need to make use of the system to make accurate and fair decisions.

The VAR will be used at this year’s AFCON for the first time in Egypt.