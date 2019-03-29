Team Uganda for 2019 World Beach Woodball championship takes shape

2nd World Beach Woodball Championship:

24 th – 31 st May 2019

– 31 May 2019 Spennah Beach, Entebbe

Uganda’s final team to play at the 2nd edition of the World Beach Woodball championship has been confirmed.

This follows the successful conclusion of the trials held at Spennah Beach in Entebbe.

Thirty-two players made the grade for the final team. These include 16 for the senior team (8 from either gender ) and 16 for the junior teams (Male and female).

The senior men’s team is constituted of Ndejje University players Joel Adupa Robert Mutibwa, Geoffrey Towong and Charles Ssensalo.

Others are the Kampala International University trio of Watson Mugume, Wilson Musinguzi and Bridge Byamukama.

Stroke Woodball Club’s Thomas Kedi is the other player.

The senior women’s team has Joan Mukoova (Ndejje University), Florence Mukoya (Stroke Woodball Club), Rose Sandra Nabaggala (Ndejje University), Moreen Kirungi (Kampala International University), Mary Athieno (Ndejje University), Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru (Stroke Woodball Club) and Jackie Nsula (Ndejje University)

Former junior champion Jeff Kayongo of Ndejje S.S is one of the players on the youth team.

The others are; Timothy Suuna (Air force SS), Simon Peter Otim (Luzira S.S), Patrick Ogalo (Entebbe S.S), Brian Okidi (Luzira S.S), Pascal Kidega (Air Force S.S), Michael Turyamuhakyi (Malongo Baptist High School) and Jonathan Bugembe (Kyambogo College)

The girls youth team has Shamim Namubiru (Mulongo Baptist High School), Lyiola Akuguzibwe (Kisubi Mapeera S.S), Idris Rashida Neteese (Mpoma S.S), Brenda Anyimo (Luzira S.S), Amina Nalujja (Air force S.S), Grace Kanyunyuzi (Mary Reparatrix Girls School).

The players who qualified embark on non-residential training on April, 7th 2019 overseen by national team head coach Onesmus Atamba.

Uganda will host the event at Spennah Beach from 24th – 30th May 2019.

Uganda also took part in the first edition of the Beach Woodball World Cup which was hosted by Indonesia in 2017.

