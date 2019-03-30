Heathens wrap up title after win over Warriors

Heathens 18-13 Pirates

Hima Cement Heathens are champions again! The Heathens defeated Warriors 18-13 are Kyadondo on Saturday to claim the 2018-19 National Rugby Premiership title.

Going into the final game of the season, all Heathens needed was any sort of victory and a win they got at their own ground.

Tries from Arthur Mukama and Gerald Ssewankambo in either half coupled with two second-half penalties from Simon Okwera earned Heathens the much-needed victory to seal the title.

The champions started the game with intent putting in a number of shifts and it was not long before they broke Warriors’ resistance through Mukama with Chris Lubanga adding the extras.

Gabriel Aredo cut the deficit to four points with a penalty by halftime.

After recess, it was Simon Okwera’s boot that stretched the lead for Heathens. The back scored two penalty goals to widen the gap.

Warriors camped in Heathens half for a while forcing the champions into conceding multiple penalties but chose to play on. However, they later chose to go for points with Robert Kinyai slotting through.

However, Jordan Bongomin who paired with Gerald Ssewankambo in the midfield in absence of skipper Michael Wokorach combined for Heathens second try.

Bongomin who was superb during Rugby Cranes game against the French Military last weekend broke the line before offloading to Ssewankambo who crossed.

As time expired, Warriors put together several phases until their bullied their way to the try line with Kinyai converting.

