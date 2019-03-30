Hockey: Wananchi, Weatherhead seek to stretch perfect start

Uganda National Hockey League

Men’s category

Weatherhead vs. Makerere – 1 PM

Kampala Hockey Club vs. Simba – 3 PM

Rockets vs. Wananchi – 5 PM

Defending champions Wananchi, Kampala Hoceky Club and Weatherhead have already set the pace for the National Hockey League just three games into the 2019 campaign.

Arguably the favorites to fight for the title, the two clubs have had a brilliant start with Wananchi winning their opening games while Weatherhead have also won the two games they have played.

The ultimate target ahead of the games on Saturday will be to extend their scintillating start.

Weatherhead who routed bottom placed Rockets last weekend will face new comers Makerere in the first game on Saturday at the Hockey Grounds.

Arnold Kasumba, Peter Elolu and Ashraf Tumwesigye who had a fine outing against Rockets will be expected to lead the search for goals when they take on Makerere.

Wananchi will seek to win their fourth successive game when they take on hapless Rockets who were outwitted 11-0 by Weatherhead last weekend.

Kampala Hockey Club also have the same statistics as Wanachi with three wins in as many games will play Simba in the other game.