Leona Babirye to debut as Kayondo, Mukankusi make a return for Victoria Series

Leona Babirye will be the second player to play for both the national Softball side and also debut for the Cricket Cranes. The other player to achieve the same feat is the lady Cricket Cranes vice captain Janet Mbabazi.

Babirye has scored bucket full runs for her club side Pioneer Cricket Club for the last 2 seasons and it’s no surprise for her to finally get a chance to debut for the national team.

She will not be the only debutant on the side as Aziz Damani Masaka SSS wicketkeeper Maria Kagoya also gets picked in the side.

Barbara Mukankusi and Naomi Kayondo also make a return to the side. The duo has been out of the previous national team engagements due to maternity leave and studies respectively.

Kevin Awino remains the captain of the ship and she will assisted by Janet Mbabazi.

The squad of 18 ladies announced last evening will represent Uganda in the Victoria Series that have full ICC member Zimbabwe and neighbors Kenya.

All the three sides will use the series as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers to be held Zimbabwe in May.

The Victoria Series will have full T20 international status and all games will be played at Lugogo. The series will run from April 4th – 11th.

Coach Mike Ndiko and Habib Mugalula will also use the series to evaluate their squad before naming their final 14 for the World Cup Qualifiers in May.

Selected Squad for Tri-Series