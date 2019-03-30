Muhammed Shaban’s Raja Club Athletic wins 2019 CAF Super cup

2019 CAF Super Cup:

Esperance Sportive De Tunis 1-2 Raja Club Athletic

Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic edged Tunisians Esperance Sportive De Tunis 2-1 in the 2019 CAF Super Cup finale played at the Al-Gharafa Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday evening.

Abdelilah Hafidi and Badr Banoun scored for the Moroccoan club, based in Casablanca.

Mohamed Youcef Belaili’s 57th equalizer ended up being the consolation.

Hafidi struck the opener after 22 minutes with a well drilled shot outside the goal area to take a 1-0 half time lead.

Belaili found the equalizer 12 minutes into the second half with yet another long range effort from 20 yards.

Banoun’s cheeky back heel won the evening with 25 minutes left on the clock.

Uganda Cranes striker Muhammed Shaban made the 18 man match day squad but was among the un-used substitutes.

Raja, coached by Frenchman Patrice Carteron and winner of the CAF Cup, had not won this event for 19 years.

Defeated by the Egyptians Al-Ahly in the final of the African Champions League by Esperance, Carteron took revenge.

This is the second time that Raja wins this trophy, which is more during the first African Super cup played outside the continent.