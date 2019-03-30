Nile Breweries commits sh680m for 78th Uganda Open

Nile Breweries’ commitment to the game of golf has been fastened further this year as they have, through their brand Castle Lite, announced a Ush 680M package for the Uganda Golf Open — the most prestigious tournament on the Uganda Golf Union calendar.

A number of new twists have been added. Key to this year’s edition is the Castle Lite Uganda Open tour, a series of golf tournaments at different courses around the country including Mbale Sports Club, Tooro Club, Namulonge, Mehta Golf Club, Jinja Club, Mbarara Club, Entebbe Club and Uganda Golf Club.

Nile Breweries’ commitment to the game of golf has been long sponsoring several tournaments across the country in respective clubs like Entebbe Club were they sponsor their montly mugs together with Namulonge club and other various tournaments.

The Uganda Open will commence proper on August 29th with the Ladies category that will be followed by the amateurs and the professionals on September 4-11 September respectively.

We have always sought to grow the love of the game countrywide. A lot of initiatives have been undertaken to this effect, and the Uganda Open Tours is only the latest undertaking to achieve the same objectivity. The Uganda Open has simply given us the apt platform to execute our plans. It is one f the premier events in the country and we want to tap into its clout to spur the popularity of the game. said Innocent Kihika, the Uganda Golf Union president.

The Castle Lite brand manager Robert Nsibirwa commended the Uganda Golf Union for a splendid Uganda Open last year, the brand’s maiden partnership with the premier golf event, stating that the brand is unreserved in its expectations of a better tournament this year.