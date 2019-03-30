Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo earned a 1-2 finish in the blue ribbon event of the 2019 IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday.

Cheptegei crossed the finishing line after covering the 10,240 metre course. with a time of 31 minutes, 40 second to win the main cash prize of $ 30,000.

Jacob Kiplimo was four seconds slower to win $15,000 to complete a 1-2 finish for team Uganda.

Kenya’s Geofrey Kamworo, also the defending champion was third after clocking 31 minutes, 55 second for $10,000 prize money.

Another Ugandan, Thomas Ayeko was seventh, with a timing of 36 minutes, 47 seconds.

Joel Ayeko clocked 36 minutes, 57seconds to take 10th position.

The two other Ugandans in the men race, Albert Chemutai (32:46) and Maxwell Rotich (33:28) finished 12 and 27th respectively.

Uganda also won the gold in the team event.

It was the first ever gold for Uganda in both the senior men’s event and the team event.

Earlier, Oscar Chelimo had won bronze in the junior men’s event, leading his team to silver, while the senior women had also won team bronze.

Senior Men race 10km

In the senior women race, Kenya’s Hellen Obiri took the top honours with 36:14 to win $ 30,000 prize money.

Obiri was ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Dera Dida and Letesenbet Gidey who finished second and third respectively.

Uganda’s Rachael Chebet was fourth to take home $ 7000 as Peruth Chemutai was fifth to partake $ 5000 of the prize money.

Team Uganda won bronze, that came with a reward of $ 12,000.

The U-20 men event was won by Ethiopia’s Milkesa Mengesha.

Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo was third in the 8 KM race behind another Mengesha namesake.

Kenya’s Leonard Kipkemoi Bett finished fourth with a timing of 24 minutes, two seconds.

The U-20 women race (6KM) was won by Ethiopia’s Alemitu Tariku with a timing of 20 minutes, 50 seconds.

She was mirco seconds ahead of countrymate Tsigie Gebreselama.

Kenya’s Beatric Chebet (20:51) took bronze in third place as Uganda’s Sarah Chelengat was fourth with a timing of 20:51.

Senior Women race (10KM):

Under 20 Men race (8KM):

Under 20 Women race (6KM):

