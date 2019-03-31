Athletics

Impressive turn up for the 2019 Sinocham Entebbe Marathon

ago
by David Isabirye
TwitterFacebookInstagram
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Former Nkumba University Guild President Madinah Zalwango (right) smiles as finishes the race (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Sinocham Entebbe Marathon:

Overall winners:

21KM:

  • Men: Andrew Biegon (Stanbic Uganda) – 1:04:41
  • Women: Priscilla Chelangat – 1:25:09

10 KM:

  • Men: Gonzaga Sebuuma (UAFA) – 31:17
  • Women: Febia Chemutai (Police) – 42:26

5 KM:

  • Men: Oscar Yonzim (UAF)
  • Women: Martha Nabugosili (Entebbe Parents)

The 2019 edition of the ever improving Sinocham Entebbe Marathon was held on Saturday, 30th March around Entebbe Municipality.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Mayor Vincent De Paul Kayanja (center) took part in the 2019 Sinocham Entebbe Marathon (Photo: David Isabirye)
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Entebbe Division ‘B’ Chairman Kapere Namayirira (middle) completed the 10KM race (Photo: David Isabirye)

As early as 6 AM, runners from all walks of life were already assembled at the Botanical Gardens area.

The limbering session commenced as every participant arrived well in time of the 7 AM flag off.

At least 1500 runners took part in the three catergories – 5KM, 10KM and 21 KM as well as the small route for the children around the Botanical Gardens.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Some of the primary school pupils in a warm up exercise before the marathon (Photo: David Isabirye)

The main aim for the marathon was to raise funds towards the improvement of UPE schools within Entebbe Municipality.

The 15 schools targeted are; Lake Victoria, St Agnes, Kiwafu, St Theresa’s, Kiggungu, St Joseph Katabi, Changsha, Airforce, Bugonga Boys, Chadwick Namate, Nakiwogo, Nsamizi, Child Welfare, Kiwafu Muslim and Marine Base.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports St Agnes Primary School pupils and teachers celebrate with Mayor Kayanja after the marathon (Photo: David Isabirye)

The mayor of Entebbe Municipality, Vincent De Paul Kayanja is the main architect of this marathon and believes the intended goals were far reached.


I thank the residents and well-wishers who took part in the 2019 Sinocham Entebbe Marathon. The proceeds like well stated, are for the schools who do their own accountability. The school committees come up with a viable project.

Vincent De Paul Kayanja, Entebbe Municipality
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports A Chinese Citizen helps a young runner during the Sinocham Entebbe Marathon (Photo: David Isabirye)

Politicians, businessmen, students, sportsmen and the pupils took part in the marathon.

All the age catergories from as young as 5 years to the aged (85 year old) all took part in the early morning marathon that was punctuated by rains towards the end.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports 85 year old grand mother Maria Nakacwa Namatovu defied all the odds and participated as well (PHOTO: David Isabirye)
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports A mother helps a son to the finishing line (Photo: David Isabirye)
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Andrew Biegon with the finishing kick in the 21 KM race (Photo: David Isabirye)

Andrew Biegon, running for Stanbic Bank Uganda won the main race, covering 21 KM in 1 hour, four minutes and 41 micro second ahead of Alfred Kiptoyek of Uganda Wildlife Authority (1:07:05).

Priscilla Chelangat won the women 21 KM version ahead of Prison’s Hellen Chemutai.

Gonzaga Ssebuuma and Febia Chemutai won the male and female 10 KM races respectively.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Martha Nabugosili won the 5KM women race (Photo: David Isabirye)

In the 5 KM race, Oscar Yonzim was the best male ahead of Edmon Jamunu as Martha Nabugosili beat Hilda Chebet to the tape in the female category.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports The 10 KM runners at the starting point (Photo: David Isabirye)

The Sinocham Entebbe Marathon is an annual event that is always well attended by Entebbe Municipality residents and well wishers.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Former footballers Latima Katabira (left), Kayemba enjoyed the 2019 Sinocham Entebbe Marathon (Photo: David Isabirye)

Top performers:

21KM:

Men:

  • Winner: Andrew Biegon (Stanbic Uganda) – 1:04:41
  • Runners up: Alfred Kiptoyek (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 1:07:05
  • 1st Runners up: Robert Lubega (Mityana) – 1:07:31

Women:

  • Winner: Priscilla Chelangat – 1:25:09
  • Runners up: Hellen Chemutai (Prison) – 1:26:50
  • 1st Runners up: Sarah Chemutai – 1:31:31

10 KM:

Men:

  • Winner: Gonzaga Sebuuma (UAFA) – 31:17
  • Runners up: Primo Agotre (UPDAF) – 32:23
  • 1st Runners up: Robert Mugarra (Rubaga) – 33:01

Women:

  • Winner: Febia Chemutai (Police) – 42:26
  • Runners up: Concy Akello (KCCA) – 49:42
  • 1st Runners up: Anna Ayantu – 51:53:25

5 KM:

Men:

  • Winner: Oscar Yonzim (UAF)
  • Runners up: Edmon Jamunu (UAF)
  • 1st Runners up: Brian Baguma (Airforce)

Women:

  • Winner: Martha Nabugosili (Entebbe Parents)
  • Runners up: Hilda Chebet (Entebbe Parents)
  • 1st Runners up: Faith Byara (Lake Victoria Primary School)
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Alex Gitta and Mugisha Muntu also took part in the 10 KM race (Photo: David Isabirye)
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Former Entebbe Health FC striker Ismael Chandler with the sister Dresha Shaban (PHOTO: David Isabirye)
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Former Express goalkeeper Richard Tushabe (left) was among the runners (Photo: David Isabirye)
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports A gentleman ran with his pet. (Photo: David Isabirye)

You May Also Like

Uganda’s Cheptegei clinches gold at 2019 IAAF World Cross Country Championship

2019 Entebbe Sinocham Marathon garners momentum

From Bukwo to Denmark: The story of 15-year-old Chelangat who ran barefooted to qualify for IAAF World Cross Country Championships

Leave a Reply