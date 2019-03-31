Impressive turn up for the 2019 Sinocham Entebbe Marathon

2019 Sinocham Entebbe Marathon:

The 2019 edition of the ever improving Sinocham Entebbe Marathon was held on Saturday, 30th March around Entebbe Municipality.

As early as 6 AM, runners from all walks of life were already assembled at the Botanical Gardens area.

The limbering session commenced as every participant arrived well in time of the 7 AM flag off.

At least 1500 runners took part in the three catergories – 5KM, 10KM and 21 KM as well as the small route for the children around the Botanical Gardens.

The main aim for the marathon was to raise funds towards the improvement of UPE schools within Entebbe Municipality.

The 15 schools targeted are; Lake Victoria, St Agnes, Kiwafu, St Theresa’s, Kiggungu, St Joseph Katabi, Changsha, Airforce, Bugonga Boys, Chadwick Namate, Nakiwogo, Nsamizi, Child Welfare, Kiwafu Muslim and Marine Base.

The mayor of Entebbe Municipality, Vincent De Paul Kayanja is the main architect of this marathon and believes the intended goals were far reached.



I thank the residents and well-wishers who took part in the 2019 Sinocham Entebbe Marathon. The proceeds like well stated, are for the schools who do their own accountability. The school committees come up with a viable project. Vincent De Paul Kayanja, Entebbe Municipality

Politicians, businessmen, students, sportsmen and the pupils took part in the marathon.

All the age catergories from as young as 5 years to the aged (85 year old) all took part in the early morning marathon that was punctuated by rains towards the end.

Andrew Biegon, running for Stanbic Bank Uganda won the main race, covering 21 KM in 1 hour, four minutes and 41 micro second ahead of Alfred Kiptoyek of Uganda Wildlife Authority (1:07:05).

Priscilla Chelangat won the women 21 KM version ahead of Prison’s Hellen Chemutai.

Gonzaga Ssebuuma and Febia Chemutai won the male and female 10 KM races respectively.

In the 5 KM race, Oscar Yonzim was the best male ahead of Edmon Jamunu as Martha Nabugosili beat Hilda Chebet to the tape in the female category.

The Sinocham Entebbe Marathon is an annual event that is always well attended by Entebbe Municipality residents and well wishers.

