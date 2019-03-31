2019 FUFA Drum Opening Match

Buganda 1-0 Lango

Buganda Province edged Lango 1-0 in the opening match of the 2019 FUFA Drum played at the Bishops S.S.S playground in Mukono on Saturday, 30th March.

Onduparaka Football Club forward Viane Ssekajugo scored the day’s lone strike.

Ssekajugo, also last season’s tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) netted the decisive goal as early as the 6th minute of the well attended match.

Lango, under head coach David Obua, had that own chances created, though, not utilized.

Pettit Wannock and Herbert Achai were denied by the Buganda goalkeeper, Joel Mutakubwa, who also plays at Tooro United.

The match of the match was Buganda’s Mutakubwa and earned a plaque with Shs 100,000 cash prize.

Prince Jjunju Kiweewa was chief guest, taking over the onus for the official opening ceremony, replacing the Buganda Prime Minister Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga who did not attend.

Match day one continues with 7 matches on Sunday, 31st March 2019.

The FUFA Drum tournament is run under the theme; ‘Celebrating our ancestry’.

Team Line ups:

Buganda XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Douglas Muganga, Dan Birikwalira, Najib Tusaba, Enock Walusimbi, Saidi Kyeyune, Allan Kayiwa, Rahumaatah Kagimu, Robert Ssentongo, Shafiq Kagimu, Viane Ssekajugo

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Musa Magulu, Frank Senabulya, Bashir Mutanda, Denis Lubowa, Solomon Walusimbi, Brian Majwega, Ezra Kaye

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Lango XI: Franco Oringa (G.K), Emmanuel Odur, Ivan Okello, Timothy Awany, Emmanuel Obua, Herbert Achai, Faruku Osama, Allan Okello, Dickens Okwir, Wanok Pettit, Joachim Ojera

Subs: Emmanuel Odongo (G.K), Bronson Nsubuga, Emmy Ekol, Denis Omedi, Ronnie Okulu, Walter Egang, John Paul Achire, Moses Aliro

Head Coach: David Obua

Match Officials:



Center Referee : Ronald Madanda

: Ronald Madanda Assistant Referee 1 : Ronald Mwesigwa

: Ronald Mwesigwa Assistant Referee 2: Ahmed Kakembo

Ahmed Kakembo Fourth official: George Olemu

George Olemu Referees’ Assessor : Denis Batte

: Denis Batte Match Commissioner: Rogers Byamukama

