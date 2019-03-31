Uganda Rugby 7’s team optimistic prior to HSBC World Series in Hong Kong

2019 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series:

April 5 – 17, 2019

Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

The Uganda Rugby Cranes seven’s team will depart for the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series qualifiers in Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon.

The team that constitutes of 12 players and four officials was flagged off at Sevens Sports Bar and Lounge in Industrial Area, Kampala on Friday night.

Led by the head coach Tolbert Onyango and the team captain Michael Wokorach, team Uganda is in buoyant mood ahead of the qualifiers where they are pooled alongside Germany, Chile and the Cook Islands.



We are focused to give 100 percent at the HSBC World Series in Hong Kong. The team preparations have been perfect with the conditioning and strength drills progressing well lately. We are confident as we depart the country. Michael Wokoroach, Uganda Rugby Cranes seven’s captain

Uganda opens up with two matches on the opening day (5th April 2019) against Germany and Chile.

They will then take on the Cook Islands on April 6 at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Winger Paul Masendi of 2019 newly crowned national league champions Heathens is the only debutant on the team.

Other players on the team are; Michael Wokorach (Team Captain), Philip Wokorach (Vice Captain), Adrian Kasito, Timothy Kisiga, Joseph Aredo, Pius Ogena, Desire Ayera, Isaac Massa, Ian Munyani, Byron Oketayot and Aron Ofoirwoth.

On behalf of the team sponsors, Catherine Twesigye wished them fruitful deliberations in Hong Kong.



We wish you the very best in Hong Kong. Hold our flag high and ably represent. We shall remain committed to supporting you. Catherine Twesigye, Brand Manager Value Beer (Uganda Breweries Limited)

The Team Delegation:

Players:

Officials: