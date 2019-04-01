African Volleyball Club Championship: Nemostars down University of Zimbabwe in opener

Nemostars 3-2 University of Zimbabwe (23- 25, 25-14, 28-30, 25-22, 15-10)

CAVB Press Nemostars skipper George Aporu eludes University of Zimbabwe’s block (Photo: CAVB Press)

Nemostars twice came from behind to beat University of Zimbabwe 3-2 (23- 25, 25-14, 28-30, 25-22, 15-10) at the African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The thrilling Pool A encounter on Monday morning brought the best out of Andrew Okapis’ charges on the opening day of the 2019 edition.

Both teams proved strong in the closely contested opening set but it was the university side that prevailed 25-23.

The Ugandans proved far too strong in the second set easing to a comfortable 25-14 win to level the game.

However, took the grueling third set 30-28 and it was a test of character for Nemostars in the fourth set but led by George Aporu and Tom Amou, they prevailed 25-22 to force a tie break which they edged 15-10 to start the campaign with victory.

Nemo returns to action on Tuesday against Kenyan side GSU and will face Mwangaza from the DRC on Wednesday.

Thursday is a day off, but the side will resume the hunt for a knockout place against AS FAG of Guinea on Friday and complete the group schedule against Libya’s Asaria Saturday.

The top two teams from each group will automatically advance to the quarterfinals while the rest will head into classification matches.

Groups