Another floodlight game for SC Villa

For the second time this season, SC Villa will be involved in a night game, the Uganda Premier League secretariat has confirmed.

The Jogoos will host Mbarara City on Wednesday at 7:30pm in a fixture to be televised live on TV.

“M# 195 SC Villa Vs Mbarara City FC match on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 will be a night game and Televised live on Sanyuka TV. Kickoff time is 7:30pm. UPL statement

Just last month, SC Villa hosted Kirinya Jinja SS at Mandela National stadium, Namboole.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors and the record league champions will be eager to avoid a repeat of similar result as they risk joining the red zone on the table.