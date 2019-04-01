Crested Cranes fine tune for Ethiopia with victory against Mukono High School

Crested Cranes 4-1 Mukono High School

Crested Cranes outwitted Mukono High School 4-1 in a test match played at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Sunday.

The team that has been in residential camp for a week won their final build up game ahead of the encounter against Ethiopia in the Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s Olympic qualifiers.

Sandra Nabweteme, Hasifa Nassuna, Fazilah Ikwaput and youngster Fauziah Najjemba were on target for the national team while Mukono got their consolation through Elizabeth Nakigozi.

Faridah Bulega, the Crested Cranes coach, believes her charges are in good shape to face Ethiopia and she is optimistic for a good result.

My team is well set and I am sure the final 20 that I will name for this tie, will do the needful in Addis Ababa. Faridah Bulega

Bulega believes the addition of foreign-based players, Sandra Nabweteme, Yudaya Nakayenze and Fazilah Ikwaput makes the team better.

The arrival of the trio gave us a boost and we hope for the best in this assignment. Faridah Bulega

The coach is expected to name the final 20-man squad on Monday, 1st April 2019 and the team will travel on the same day.

Uganda will play against Ethiopia in the first leg at Addis Ababa stadium on Wednesday, 3rd April and a return leg at StarTimes stadium, three days later.

The winner on aggregate will face Cameroon at the next qualifying stage.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Diasy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Vanessa Edith Karungi (She Corporates), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals), Margret Birabwa (Muteesa I Royal University), Wilmer Nantumbwe (She Corporates), Yudaya Nakayenze (Seminole College , USA), Gladys Nakitto (Lady Doves), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies ), Marion Amangat (Olila High School)

Midfeilders: Phionah Nabbumba (Ajax Queens), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals ), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Academy), Fauzia Najjemba (Isra), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Anitah Namata (Kawempe Muslim Ladies ), Susan Atim (Olila High School ), Ritah Nabbosa (Lady Doves).

Strikers: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies ), Monica Namwase (Kampala Queens), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals ), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Sandra Nabweteme (South West Oklahoma State University, USA) and Fazila Ikwaput (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)

Team Officials