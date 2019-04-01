Crested Cranes: Bulega names travelling squad to Ethiopia

FUFA Crested Cranes head coach Farida Bulega (2nd L) talks to players

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega has released the final team that will travel to Addis Ababa to take on Ethiopia in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s qualifiers.

Bulega named the final squad of 20 players on Monday after completion of a week long residential camp at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

The provisional squad that has been in camp had thirty players and the number has to reduce to twenty that will travel to Ethiopia on Monday.

Olila High School captain and youngster Fauziah Najjemba of Israel Soccer Academy make the cut to the final team for the first time.



The foreign based trio of Sandra Nabweteme, Yudaya Nakayenze and Fazilah Ikwaput are also part of the travelling team.

The rest of the players have been part of the team during the recent engagements.

The team departs on Tuesday morning at 2am.

The Crested Cranes will play against Ethiopia on Wednesday at Addis Ababa Stadium before meeting at StarTimes stadium three days later for the return leg.

Travelling Squad



Goalkeepers:Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

Defenders:Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Viola Namuddu (Makerere-She MAK), Yudaya Nakayenze (Siminole State College, USA), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslem SS Ladies FC), Marion Amangat (Olila High School)

Midfeilders: Phionah Nabbumba (Ajax Queens), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslem Ladies FC), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Soccer Academy), Fauziah Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Ritah Nabbosa (Lady Doves).

Strikers:Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslem Ladies FC), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Sandra Nabweteme (Southwestern Oklahoma State University, USA) and Fazila Ikwaput (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)

