Damani dominate Patidar as KICC sweeps SKLPS in Division One T20 Championship

Cricket Uganda Aziz Damani players celebrate

Aziz Damani’s Roger Mukasa looks like a man on a mission and his two half-centuries against Patidar are good signs for Uganda Cricket fans.

With the qualifiers only a month away, Mukasa inspired his new side Damani with knocks of 53 in the morning game and 50 in the afternoon game.

The Cricket Cranes batsman had an average 2018 with Tornado Bee but since his return from a semi-pro stint in Singapore, he has proved to his new club why they broke the bank to acquire his services.

Damani was dominant against Patidar winning both games to keep themselves in touch with leaders KICC.

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, KICC got a scare in the morning when SKLPS picked up some quick wickets but that was all the joy for SKLPS the whole day as the class in KICC was enough to get them the much-needed win.

U19 captain Frank Akankwasa dug them out of a hole in the morning game with a valuable 52 not out but also returned match figures of 4/12 in the afternoon to make the difference for KICC.

KICC are top of the table but have played more games than all the other teams below them but none the less they have done enough to earn themselves a play off spot.