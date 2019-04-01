Tuesday April 2

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

John Batanudde Brian Umony

Express has a chance to bag their first three home points under George Ssemwogerere when they host bottom of the table Paidha Black Angels.

The Red Eagles have played three, lost once and drawn two home games since Ssemwogerere took over and overall, they are yet to win at home in the league in 2019.

Right back Charles Musoke has described the game as very important as the side seeks to put a halt to a three match run without victory.

“It is a very crucial game because we need at least 3 points to put pressure on those ahead of us,” he told the club’s website.

“The gap in front there isn’t too big but all this week we have been working on our finishing because we got very many opportunities against URA and didn’t convert them.”

Express have fared well against newly promoted sides winning four and drawing just once in five meetings and will be favourites to beat PBA who are have won only two games this season.

The hosts are without first choice goalie Mathias Muwanga as well as striker Eric Kambale but could have the two Nsubugas; Badru and Mubarak available for selection.

Express won the reverse fixture 3-1 and could earn their second double over a side this season.

They also beat newly promoted Nyamityobora home and away.